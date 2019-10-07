TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell F. Peabody, D.O. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Top Oncologist for his outstanding contributions as a Hematologist & Oncologist at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

As an oncologist, Dr. Peabody diagnoses and treats hematologic and oncologic conditions through surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and bone marrow biopsy. With seven years of experience in his field and serving two years at his current location, he specializes in Hematology Oncology, Internal Medicine with a special interest in Neurological cancer, Head and Neck cancer, Myeloma, Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Lung cancer. Following his passion, Dr. Peabody states, "The field of oncology/hematology was the most interesting and challenging. I was most comfortable and at home with that area of medicine and 'it just felt right'." As for newcomers to the field, Dr. Peabody states, "Follow your heart and care for the patients." Dr. Peabody's key to success: "I practice good medicine and there is always one thing to look into."

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Peabody received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2009 from the Michigan State University - College; he went on to complete his internship in 2010 at St. John MacombHospital, his residency at Providence Hospital in 2012, and a fellowship in 2015 at Providence Hospital. Dr. Peabody is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Medical Oncology) and the American Board of Internal Medicine (Hematology).

To further his professional development, Dr. Peabody is affiliated with the Tallahassee Memorial Physician Partners Cancer & Hematology Specialists. He is associated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare – a private, not-for-profit community healthcare system.

Outside of work, Dr. Peabody enjoys playing with his family and dogs, playing music, fountain pens, and fishing.

Dr. Peabody dedicates this recognition to "my mentors: Dr. Debra LeVan, Dr. Michael Kraut, and Dr. Charles Schiffer."

For more information, please visit www.tmh.org.

