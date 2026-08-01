Mitgo Ventures Launches Publisher Investment Program

NECKARSULM, Germany, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitgo Ventures isn't a bank. It isn't a generic VC fund that discovered "affiliate marketing" last year. It's the investment arm of the same Mitgo Group that built one of the leading global partner networks, Admitad. Through the Publisher Investment Program publishers can get direct access to the people who built a $300M+ annual revenue affiliate business.

Mitgo's mentors have a unique expertise in performance field:

20 years in performance marketing

400+ business ideas tested

30+ businesses still running

40+ startups built from scratch

25+ venture deals closed

5 acquisitions

These are the people who will be looking at publisher's business — and they've seen every version of it before. Not a course, not a playbook, not a Notion doc. Real conversations with founders who've made the same mistakes a publisher is about to make — and figured out how to avoid them.

The Mitgo ecosystem opens up to every participant of the Pubisher Investment Program. Investors, advertisers, portfolio companies — new clients and partners start appearing swiftly. These are connections that take most publishers years to build, if ever.

Requirements are simple. A publisher needs to be working on (or open to) the CPA model, operating in the US, Europe, MENA, LatAm, or APAC, and generating at least $1,000/month consistently over the last three months. Cashback site, coupon platform, deal aggregator, content publisher — if a business earns real affiliate revenue, it's likely exactly who Mitgo is looking for.

The publisher starts with the application — it takes one minute to fill. Then the applicant has a conversation with an investment manager, no pitch deck required. Then negotiate the terms and sign the deal.

When the deal closes, Mitgo makes noise about it. Publisher's name reaches investors and advertisers who are actively looking for similar publishers. That kind of visibility is usually not for sale. And through all of it — Mitgo's founders and top management are personally in the publisher's corner.

SOURCE Mitgo