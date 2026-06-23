MIXAID Closes Out Q2 with National Television Exposure and Major Retail Expansion

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second quarter of 2026 comes to a close, MIXAID continues to gain momentum as a successful InventHelp Inventor-driven kitchen product in the marketplace.

Developed by independent inventors Luisa Marchese and Dawn Archie-Johansen, MIXAID is a patented silicone bowl liner system designed to simplify baking, reduce cleanup time, and enhance the stand mixer experience. What began as an idea to solve a common kitchen frustration has evolved into a rapidly growing brand with national recognition and expanding retail distribution.

Recent milestones have positioned MIXAID for an exciting second half of 2026.

Earlier this month, MIXAID was featured on ABC's The View during its popular "View Your Deal" segment. The national exposure generated an immediate response from consumers, resulting in the sale of 3,078 units in just four days.

Building on that momentum, Target recently placed its first order for MIXAID, purchasing a full shipping container of product to launch the relationship. The connection was originally established through meetings at The Inspired Home Show, demonstrating the value of strategic licensing, industry networking, and retail outreach.

Through services provided by InventHelp, the inventors secured utility patent protection for their invention, creating the foundation to pursue licensing opportunities. Working alongside Intromark, InventHelp's sister company, the inventors have successfully expanded MIXAID's reach through retail, e-commerce, media exposure, and strategic partnerships.

"MIXAID is a great example of what can happen when inventors identify a real consumer need and remain committed to finding a solution," said Kurtis Charlton, Managing Director of Licensing at Intromark Incorporated. "The recent success with The View and Target are significant milestones, and we're excited to see what the remainder of 2026 has in store."

With strong consumer demand, growing distribution, and increasing brand awareness, MIXAID continues to prove that independent inventors can compete—and win—on a national stage.

About MIXAID

MIXAID is a patented silicone bowl liner system designed for stand mixers, helping bakers reduce cleanup time while improving efficiency in the kitchen. Developed by independent inventors Luisa Marchese and Dawn Archie-Johansen, MIXAID is available through major online and retail channels. If you'd like to support independent inventors and love baking-get yours here today!

This specific client's invention is a financial gain. The typical client will not achieve this level of success.

About InventHelp®

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Media Contact: Maria Jones, InventHelp

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SOURCE InventHelp