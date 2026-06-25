Mixly Beverage Co. Launches Rebrand Ahead of Summer Fancy Food Show and National Retail Expansion

Clean-ingredient mixers and dirty soda syrups anchor the brand's next chapter, with new cocktail and coffee syrups to follow

NEW HOPE, Minn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixly Cocktail Co., the brand known for clean-ingredient cocktail and mocktail mixers, today announced its rebrand to Mixly Beverage Co., marking the company's evolution beyond the bar cart and into a broader beverage platform built for the way consumers drink today.

The rebrand will debut ahead of the Summer Fancy Food Show, where Mixly Beverage Co. will showcase its updated identity and expanded product direction, including new mixers and dirty soda syrups designed for customizable, at-home drink moments. The company is also preparing for national retail expansion, with upcoming availability through Target.com, Amazon and mixlybeverageco.com.

"Mixly has never really been about cocktails. It's about what happens around them," said Johnna Rossbach, founder and president of Mixly Beverage Co. "The coffee you make before the house wakes up. The dirty soda station that becomes the hit of the sleepover. The margarita that turns a regular Tuesday into something worth talking about. As we evolve from Mixly Cocktail Co. to Mixly Beverage Co., we're expanding beyond the bar cart and into more drink moments throughout the day."

Mixly Beverage Co. will continue to build on its core cocktail and mocktail mixer business while introducing products for emerging at-home beverage occasions, including dirty sodas, mocktails, cocktails and other customizable drinks. Cocktail syrups and coffee syrups are also part of the company's broader innovation pipeline and will roll out down the line.

The brand's expanded direction reflects growing consumer interest in drinks that feel elevated, customizable and easy to make at home. Mixly Beverage Co.'s products are designed around bold flavor, clean ingredients and no artificial dyes, helping consumers create drinks that feel a little more special without requiring a trip to a cafe, bar or drive-thru.

"Consumers are no longer thinking about beverages in one lane," Rossbach said. "They want flavor that can move with them throughout the day, whether that means a dirty soda station after school, a mocktail for hosting, or a margarita at the end of the week. Mixly Beverage Co. is built for every mixable moment."

The company's dirty soda syrups are designed to bring big flavor and clean ingredients to customizable soda moments at home. The line includes flavors such as Cherry Vanilla, Mango Pineapple and Coconut Lime, offering consumers a playful, dye-free way to participate in one of the fastest-growing beverage trends.

Mixly Beverage Co. will exhibit at the Summer Fancy Food Show, Booth 4106, where attendees can experience the brand's new look, taste select products and meet the team behind its next chapter.

The new products will be available at mixlybeverageco.com, with select products coming to Amazon and Target.com next month.

Media images are available here.

About Mixly Beverage Co.

Mixly Beverage Co. is a flavor-obsessed beverage brand headquartered in New Hope, Minnesota, making it easy to elevate everyday drink moments. Formerly Mixly Cocktail Co., the company was founded on the belief that great-tasting drinks can bring people together. Today, Mixly Beverage Co. creates clean-ingredient mixers, syrups and beverage modifiers designed for cocktails, mocktails, soda and more. With bright, bold flavors and an effortless, playful approach, Mixly Beverage Co. helps consumers make every pour a little less ordinary. For more information, visit mixlybeverageco.com.

SOURCE Mixly Beverage Co.