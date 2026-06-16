MMI Business Advisory Coordinates Online Auction Following Strategic Asset Recovery Engagement in Houston, Texas

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MMI Business Advisory announced the upcoming auction of 21 manufacturing assets located in Houston, Texas, following a successful asset recovery engagement involving a distressed manufacturing operation and its lending partners.

The auction, scheduled to close on June 23, 2026, demonstrates MMI Business Advisory's ability to identify opportunities, coordinate stakeholders, and develop recovery solutions for banks and manufacturing companies facing distressed, restructuring, liquidation, and bankruptcy-related situations.

After identifying the distressed operation, MMI Business Advisory leveraged its extensive industry network and market expertise to engage key stakeholders, facilitate discussions among interested parties, and develop an orderly asset disposition strategy. To maximize market exposure and competitive bidding activity, MMI partnered with Machine Tool Bids, an online auction platform built specifically for the manufacturing industry. Through Machine Tool Bids' proprietary technology, targeted marketing capabilities, and extensive buyer network, the auction is positioned to reach a highly qualified audience of equipment buyers worldwide.

The auction features CNC lathes, vertical machining centers, and supporting equipment from manufacturers including Doosan, Mori Seiki, Mazak, Campro, and others.

"Our goal is to make the recovery process as simple as possible for banks, financial institutions, and manufacturing companies facing distressed situations," said Robert Person, President of MMI Business Advisory and Asset Recovery. "From identifying assets and coordinating stakeholders to storage, logistics, marketing, and final disposition, we provide a turnkey solution that allows our partners to focus on their priorities while we manage the details."

This engagement reflects MMI's ongoing work with lenders, business owners, and other stakeholders seeking professional guidance in distressed, liquidation, and bankruptcy-related situations. It also demonstrates the firm's ability to execute successful recovery strategies under a variety of timelines and circumstances while minimizing the burden placed on banks and other stakeholders.

Interested buyers and industry professionals are encouraged to follow the event at:

https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5059312/

About MMI Business Advisory

MMI Business Advisory provides asset recovery, valuation, liquidation, and advisory services throughout North America. The firm specializes in strategic asset disposition, private treaty sales, auctions, and customized recovery solutions. MMI has developed specialized processes tailored to banks and financial institutions, providing a turnkey approach to evaluating, securing, storing, marketing, and liquidating manufacturing assets. By combining industry expertise, transparent costs, and comprehensive project management, MMI helps banks maximize recovery while minimizing administrative burden and operational complexity.

CONTACT: Matthew Spiller, [email protected]

SOURCE Machinery Marketing International