MMS Group Acquires TMI-Orion and TMI-USA, Anchoring JRI's Commitment to the North American Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JRI, a global leader in environmental monitoring and metrology, today announced that parent company MMS Group has completed the acquisition of TMI-Orion and TMI-USA, now operating as JRI TMI and JRI TMI USA.

The acquisition brings JRI TMI's 30+ years of expertise in precision validation and monitoring into the MMS Group ecosystem, creating organic synergy with JRI.

JRI TMI USA, based in Reston, Virginia, provides North and Latin American customers local production, aftermarket service, and an in-house metrology lab accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 (ANAB-certified) for temperature, humidity, and pressure.

JRI and JRI TMI now cover the full value chain for environmental monitoring, validation, and compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome the JRI TMI, JRI TMI USA, and TMI-Dynamics teams to MMS Group," said Pascal Vermeersch, President of MMS Group. "This acquisition gives our customers a comprehensive range of complementary premium solutions: reliable, user-friendly monitors and software for virtually any controlled environment."

The JRI MySirius platform enables continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, pressure, and other parameters across healthcare facilities, labs, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks.

A key part of JRI's expansion is its new cleanroom monitoring module, allowing organizations to modernize infrastructure without disruptive replacements by integrating with existing particle counters, airflow monitors, and pressure sensors.

JRI's mobile asset-tracking capabilities also deliver full traceability from manufacturing to point of sale, meeting requirements including GDP, DSCSA, and WHO Annex 5.

"Organizations in regulated environments face increasing pressure to prove compliance and maintain visibility into their environments," said Jim Lehr, Business Development Director, North America at JRI.

"With JRI's metrology expertise and JRI TMI's extreme-environment validation capabilities, customers can modernize their monitoring systems while preserving investments and meeting the most demanding regulatory standards."

JRI has also launched a new North American website, giving organizations easier access to its monitoring, mapping, and metrology technologies.

About JRI

JRI is a global provider of environmental monitoring, mapping, and metrology solutions designed to ensure compliance, product safety, and operational visibility in highly regulated industries. The company serves pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare, food and beverage, and industrial organizations worldwide through scalable monitoring platforms and precision measurement technologies. JRI is a member of the MMS Group, which also includes CIET Pharma and JRI TMI, forming a complete ecosystem for environmental monitoring, validation, and compliance across regulated industries.

Contact: Jim Lehr, 919-270-6695

SOURCE JRI USA