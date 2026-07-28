MN Custom Homes Rebrands to Azori as It Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence

Rebrand reflects the company's continued evolution and long-standing commitment to quality homebuilding

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 15 years building some of Washington's most refined luxury residences, MN Custom Homes announced it is rebranding to Azori, signaling the next chapter in the company's evolution while honoring its legacy of craftsmanship, intentional design, and service.

Founded in 2011, MN Custom Homes has established itself as a leading Pacific Northwest homebuilder, known for delivering thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional customer experience. Over the past decade and a half, the company has earned a reputation for disciplined execution, high-touch service, and a deeply personalized homebuilding experience.

The transition to Azori reflects both growth and intention — a name that captures the company's forward-looking vision while remaining rooted in the principles that have defined its success.

"Over the past 15 years, we've built more than homes — we've built trust, relationships and a standard of quality that stands the test of time," said Joe Naeseth, Co-Founder of Azori.

"Azori comes from the ancient word 'azor' meaning helper and it represents our focus on serving our customers. It's an evolution of our brand that reflects a more refined, design-driven and experience-focused approach, while staying true to the craftsmanship and care that got us here," adds Shaun McFadden, CEO and Co-Founder.

Operating as a vertically integrated team, Azori will continue to align architecture, interior design, and construction from the onset of each project, ensuring every home is collaborative in its vision, livability and long-term performance. The firm remains committed to delivering a seamless, client-first experience, from initial concept through post-move-in support, reinforced by its dedicated home care program.

In a market where luxury is often defined by appearance alone, Azori distinguishes itself by pairing thoughtful design with proven building performance centered around outstanding service — delivering homes that feel as exceptional years later as they do on day one.

The rebrand will roll out across all company platforms, developments, and communications effective today.

For more information, visit www.azori.com

About Azori Azori is a luxury homebuilder creating architecturally distinctive homes defined by exceptional craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and a hospitality-driven client experience. Evolved from MN Custom Homes, Azori represents the next chapter of a trusted legacy built on more than a decade of delivering high-quality residences throughout Washington. Today, the company continues that tradition while expanding into Arizona, bringing its integrated approach to architecture, interior design, construction, and homeowner care to new markets. Known for its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to community, Azori builds timeless homes designed to endure for generations.

SOURCE Azori