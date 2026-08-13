MNA: Mass General Brigham Billionaires Once Again Refuses to Negotiate with Home Care Clinicians Following Strike

MGB refuses to move off its last proposal despite clinicians making the most recent compromise proposal in effort to reach first MNA contract

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass General Brigham (MGB) again refused to negotiate Thursday with approximately 450 MGB Home Care clinicians, declining to move off its last proposal despite clinicians being the last side to make a bargaining proposal and offering compromises on key issues in an effort to reach a fair first contract.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining committee came to negotiations Thursday prepared to continue bargaining and make progress. Clinicians had previously presented MGB with a proposal that moved from their prior positions in several areas while continuing to address their core priorities of safe patient care, reasonable patient case limits, recruitment and retention, and competitive wages.

Instead of responding with movement of its own, MGB refused to change its last proposal or negotiate.

"This is a disgraceful response to clinicians who have repeatedly demonstrated that we are ready to negotiate and compromise to reach a fair agreement," said Shannon Viera, RN, Chair of the MGB Home Care MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB's refusal to bargain is pure corporate greed. Instead of investing in patients who need complex home care to avoid hospitalization, MGB is cutting back on care and refusing to invest in clinicians."

Thursday's session follows a July 22 bargaining session in which MGB also refused to meaningfully negotiate following clinicians' historic seven-day strike. Throughout the process, clinicians have emphasized that their proposals are designed to protect the quality and continuity of care patients receive in their homes while making MGB Home Care a place where experienced clinicians can build their careers.

MGB Home Care clinicians provide complex nursing care, physical and occupational therapy, social work, speech therapy, case management, dietary support, and other essential services that allow patients to recover safely at home and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.

Clinicians continue seeking contract language on several key issues, including reasonable caseload limits that support safe patient care; clear and transparent productivity standards; and competitive wages that recognize the complexity and importance of home care services and help recruit and retain experienced clinicians.

"MGB has the resources and the ability to settle this contract," said MGB Home Care OT and MNA Bargaining Committee member Kara Wilson. "Clinicians have shown our willingness to compromise, but compromise cannot be a one-way street. We stood together through a seven-day strike, and we remain united and prepared to continue escalating our campaign for the contract our patients and clinicians deserve."

Approximately 450 MGB Home Care clinicians held a seven-day strike beginning July 8 as part of the largest coordinated strike of nurses and healthcare professionals in Massachusetts history. Approximately 4,500 MGB Home Care clinicians and Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses participated in strikes beginning July 8.

Clinicians are continuing to assess their next steps and will escalate their campaign if MGB continues refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Learn more at www.massnurses.org/MGB.

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association