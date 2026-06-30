MNA: Mass General Brigham Refuses to Move in Negotiations on June 30, Forcing Home Care Clinicians to Strike for 7 Days Starting July 8

MGB Home Care clinicians are striking for a fair contract that will value the essential care they provide and keep patients and clinicians safe

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass General Brigham Home Care clinicians are prepared to strike for seven days starting on July 8 after the billionaires on the MGB Board of Directors and MGB corporate executives refused to move at all during bargaining on Tuesday, June 30.

"We have shown up across 31 negotiation sessions ready and willing to bargain a fair contract that protects our patients and supports our clinicians," said Shannon Viera, RN, Chair of the MGB Home Care MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB has repeatedly refused to engage with us. This is exactly why the public has a growing distrust of the executives running our healthcare system."

"We proposed significant movement toward an agreement in bargaining on Tuesday, and MGB refused to move an inch," said MGB Home Care OT and MNA Bargaining Committee member Kara Wilson. "It is disgraceful that MGB executives completely removed from patient care are making decisions that harm our clinicians and our patients."

MGB Home Care clinicians, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), gave MGB an off-the-record package proposal on Tuesday that represented significant movement on wages and other proposals. The clinicians' goal was to open a pathway toward contract settlement. MGB came into the negotiation room and said they were not willing to budge off their last proposal. Tuesday was the last negotiation session scheduled before the strike.

The MGB Home Care clinicians, who are negotiating their first MNA contract after voting to unionize in June 2024, will begin a seven-day strike on July 8 at 8 a.m. Their strike will conclude on July 15. The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Picketing locations:

Mass General Home Care Beverly:

152 Conant St., Suite 300, Beverly MA, 01915

Mass General Home Care Braintree:

Braintree Hill Office Park, 45 Rockdale St, Suite 100, Braintree MA, 02184

Mass General Home Care Chelsea:

70 Everett Ave. Suite 505, Chelsea MA, 02150

Mass General Home Care Newton:

95 Wells Avenue, Suite 320, Newton MA, 02459

Mass General Assembly Row :

: 399 Revolutionary Road, Somerville MA, 02145

Days 2-7 of the strike picketing will be held at MGB Headquarters at Assembly Row in Somerville.

Background on MGB Home Care Clinician Negotiations

MGB Home Care clinicians voted by 92% on May 19 to authorize a potential seven-day strike. The clinicians have been bargaining since March 2025 for their first union contract after voting to join the MNA in 2024.

Clinicians are seeking:

Reasonable caseload limits that support safe patient care.

Clear and transparent productivity standards.

Competitive wages reflecting the complexity and importance of home care services and aid with recruitment and retention.

MGB Home Care clinicians say their current working conditions contribute to burnout and high turnover, making it more difficult to recruit and retain caregivers while demand for home care services continues to grow. Like Brigham nurses, home care clinicians note that MGB has reported positive financial performance and billions of dollars in net gains while resisting proposals aimed at strengthening the frontline workforce.

MGB is the 7th wealthiest health care system in the country with $35.8 billion in assets, according to Beckers Hospital Review.

According to a report in STAT News in December, "Mass General Brigham on Friday reported a $59.2 million operating gain in the year ending in September, a 0.3% margin, compared to a $45.7 million gain in the same period the year prior. Those numbers, along with a sizable gain from investments, contributed to a $2.4 billion net margin. Last year, the system reported $2 billion in net gains."

MGB Executives Make Millions

While MGB refuses to settle fair contracts with Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians, MGB's executives are making many times the wages of these frontline caregivers. The top 14 MGB executives received a combined $35.9 million in compensation in fiscal year 2024.

Learn more about the billionaires, venture capitalists, and finance executives who run MGB as board members on MNA social media: Massnurses on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Rank Executive Title FY 2024 Compensation 1 Dr. Anne Klibanski Chief Executive Officer $8,407,816 2 John Barker Former Chief Investment Officer $3,536,715 3 Dr. Ron Walls Chief Operating Officer $3,210,922 4 Gregg Meyer President, Community Division $2,844,616 5 Elizabeth Baldwin Portfolio Manager $2,349,621 6 Niyum Gandhi Chief Financial Officer $2,323,582 7 Katherine Kamm Portfolio Manager $2,312,996 8 Laura Peabody Chief Legal Officer $1,906,911 9 Jane Moran Chief Information & Digital Officer $1,744,085 10 O'Neil Britton Associate Chief Operating Officer $1,640,117 11 Jeff Weiss Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer $1,557,478 12 Thomas Sequist Chief Medical Officer $1,494,854 13 Rosemary Sheehan Former Chief Human Resources Officer $1,427,319 14 Emma Somers-Roy Chief Investment Officer $1,238,835 Total



$35.9 Million

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association