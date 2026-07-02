MNA: MGB Billionaires Refuse to Negotiate with Brigham and Women's Hospital Nurses, Forcing Nurses to Strike July 8 for Patient Safety

On July 2, the billionaires and corporate executives who run Mass General Brigham refused to compromise with Brigham nurses, forcing nurses to strike July 8

BOSTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The billionaires and corporate executives on the Mass General Brigham Board of Directors have forced Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses to engage in the largest nurse strike in Massachusetts history on July 8 by refusing to negotiate with the nurses in their last scheduled bargaining session on July 2.

"The behavior of Brigham's Chief Nursing Officer and all of the executives at MGB is despicable," said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. "The billionaires and vulture capitalists who make up MGB's Board of Directors have expressed zero concern for the safety of patients and nurses. They are forcing 4,000 Brigham nurses to strike on July 8 out of corporate greed. Brigham nurses in this fight for our patients and for the respect we deserve."

Brigham nurses held their last scheduled negotiation session before their July 8 one-day strike on Thursday, July 2. The nurses told MGB that they were willing to compromise and negotiate on Thursday and any time before the strike. MGB representatives told nurses Thursday morning that they are unwilling to move off their 0% cost of living wage proposal, despite the looming strike.

"A 0% offer from MGB is not just about wages, it is completely disrespectful to Brigham nurses and puts our patients at risk by undermining our nursing workforce," said Jim McCarthy, RN, a PACU nurse and Vice Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB is essentially proposing a wage cut for nurses who care for the most medically complex patients in the world. MGB billionaires are willing to endanger patients and force nurses on strike to hold to a ludicrous bargaining position that only benefits the wealthiest executives."

The Brigham strike involves more than 4,000 registered nurses. Another 450 clinicians at MGB Home Care are also planning a 7-day strike starting July 8. Click here for more details about the Home Care strike. The elected nurse and clinician leaders of both MNA bargaining units provided the legally required 10-day strike notices to MGB on Friday, June 26 following repeated attempts to get MGB to provide reasonable proposals over multiple bargaining sessions.

Strike Information

Brigham Nurse Picketing

Brigham nurses have scheduled a one-day strike to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8. Their strike would conclude at 6:59 a.m. on July 9. Following the strike, MGB has announced it will lock Brigham nurses out of the hospital for an additional four days. Nurses have made clear they are prepared to return to work immediately after the strike concludes, but MGB is choosing to keep them out of the hospital, jeopardizing patient care by prolonging what is supposed to be a more limited work stoppage.

Picketing locations:

Main Hospital Campus, 75 Francis Street, Boston, 24/7

Hale Building, 60 Fenwood Rd., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

1620 Tremont St., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

850 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

20 Patriot Place, Foxborough, until 6:30 p.m.

3297 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

801 Mass Ave, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

If nurses are locked out, they will picket during the lockout only at the main hospital.

Background on Brigham Nurse Negotiations

Brigham nurses voted by 99.6% on June 16 to authorize a one-day strike in the largest nurse strike vote in Massachusetts history. After more than seven months of bargaining, MGB has refused to address critical issues affecting patient care and the nursing workforce.

Brigham nurses are seeking:

A contract that supports recruitment and retention of nurses to protect patient care.

Competitive wage increases after months of MGB proposals that have included 0% cost of living increases. Economic data showing that from 2020 to 2024, the income needed to maintain a middle-class standard of living for a two-parent family with two school-age children in Massachusetts jumped nearly 50 percent, according to the MassINC Policy Center. Inflation in Massachusetts remains high, at nearly 4%, according to a report released last month.

Affordable health insurance and insurance plan choice. MGB has refused to provide insurance choice, despite holding nurses hostage to insurance tax penalties for a year. MGB has also proposed insurance premium increases.

Investment in the permanent nursing workforce, including limitations on the use of temporary travel nurses.

Protection of patient care services threatened by recent MGB decisions, including the closure of the Weiner Center, the elimination of the Brigham Burn Unit, and cuts to other patient care programs.

MGB's bargaining positions undermine recruitment and retention at a time when healthcare systems across the region are struggling to maintain experienced bedside staff. Nurses also point to MGB's financial resources and executive compensation. MGB's top 14 executives received a combined $35.9 million in compensation in fiscal year 2024, including $8.4 million for CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski.

MGB's Extreme Wealth

Learn more about the billionaires, venture capitalists, and finance executives who run MGB as board members on MNA social media: Massnurses on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

MGB is the 7th wealthiest health care system in the country with $35.8 billion in assets, according to Beckers Hospital Review.

According to a report in STAT News in December, "Mass General Brigham on Friday reported a $59.2 million operating gain in the year ending in September, a 0.3% margin, compared to a $45.7 million gain in the same period the year prior. Those numbers, along with a sizable gain from investments, contributed to a $2.4 billion net margin. Last year, the system reported $2 billion in net gains."

MGB Executives Make Millions

While MGB refuses to settle fair contracts with Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians, MGB's executives are making many times the wages of these frontline caregivers. The top 14 MGB executives received a combined $35.9 million in compensation in fiscal year 2024.

Rank Executive Title FY 2024 Compensation 1 Dr. Anne Klibanski Chief Executive Officer $8,407,816 2 John Barker Former Chief Investment Officer $3,536,715 3 Dr. Ron Walls Chief Operating Officer $3,210,922 4 Gregg Meyer President, Community Division $2,844,616 5 Elizabeth Baldwin Portfolio Manager $2,349,621 6 Niyum Gandhi Chief Financial Officer $2,323,582 7 Katherine Kamm Portfolio Manager $2,312,996 8 Laura Peabody Chief Legal Officer $1,906,911 9 Jane Moran Chief Information & Digital Officer $1,744,085 10 O'Neil Britton Associate Chief Operating Officer $1,640,117 11 Jeff Weiss Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer $1,557,478 12 Thomas Sequist Chief Medical Officer $1,494,854 13 Rosemary Sheehan Former Chief Human Resources Officer $1,427,319 14 Emma Somers-Roy Chief Investment Officer $1,238,835 Total



$35.9 Million

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association