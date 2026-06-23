MNA: UMass University Nurses Deliver Petition Signed by Hundreds of RNs to System President Calling for Fair Contract and Improved Patient Care

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Massachusetts Nurses Association

Jun 23, 2026, 13:53 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, Registered nurses unionized with the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) at UMass Memorial Medical Center's University Campus delivered a petition to UMass Memorial Health President and CEO Dr. Eric Dickson on Monday morning, signed by more than 80% of nurses from across the hospital. The petition calls on hospital leadership to negotiate a fair contract that strengthens patient care, improves workplace safety, and helps recruit and retain experienced nurses.

The petition states that UMass University RNs will "commit to doing whatever it takes to win a fair contract that improves workplace safety, protects our patients, and recruits/retains experienced staff."

The signatures were collected by members of the MNA bargaining committee at the hospital, who say the strong member participation demonstrates unrelenting solidarity among frontline nurses on their main concerns: safe staffing, the hospital's ability to attract and retain experienced caregivers, and workplace safety.

"These signatures represent nurses from throughout the University Campus standing together for the changes our patients and caregivers need," said Margaret McLoughlin, RN and co-chair of the MNA bargaining committee at UMass University.

"Our message to hospital leadership is simple," added Ellen Smith, RN and bargaining unit co-chair. "Invest in the nurses who provide care every day and commit to a contract that makes UMass University a safer, stronger place for patients and staff alike."

In March, the University Campus nurses held an informational picket to raise concerns about chronic staffing challenges and the increasing difficulty of recruiting and retaining experienced nurses. Nurses say those concerns remain unresolved and continue to drive their efforts at the bargaining table.

UMass Memorial Medical Center's University Campus is part of UMass Memorial Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Central Massachusetts.

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

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