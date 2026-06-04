Mobile IV Medics and Mobile IV Nurses Merge to Form America's Largest Mobile IV Therapy Provider

Combined organization unites 1,100+ nurses and medics across 19 states, with sister brands Lone Star IV Medics and Rocky Mountain IV Medics; Brad Wenderoth named CEO, Dr. Nicholas Walter named Chief Medical Officer as medical direction comes fully in-house

PHOENIX, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile IV Medics, a national leader in mobile intravenous therapy, today announced its merger with Mobile IV Nurses, uniting two of the most trusted names in at-home IV care into a single, nationwide organization. Together with sister brands Lone Star IV Medics and Rocky Mountain IV Medics, the combined company now operates with more than 1,100 licensed nurses and medics across 19 states, making it the largest mobile IV therapy provider in the United States.

The merger unites complementary regional strengths, deep clinical expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering safe, professional, and personalized IV therapy wherever patients need it — at home, in hotels, their offices, and throughout nursing and wellness centers. Patients across the combined service area will benefit from expanded availability, faster response times, and the operational depth of a nationally coordinated team. With the merger, the combined organization also brings medical direction fully in-house, ensuring consistent physician oversight and clinical standards across every brand and every state.

"Same mission. Greater impact. Stronger together." That message — first shared with patients and employees this week — reflects the combined organization's philosophy heading into its next chapter of growth.

Unified Leadership Team Announced

Alongside the merger, the company announced its consolidated executive leadership team, which will oversee strategy, operations, and culture across all four brands:

Brad Wenderoth has been named Chief Executive Officer of the unified company, leading strategy and operations across Mobile IV Medics, Mobile IV Nurses, Lone Star IV Medics, and Rocky Mountain IV Medics.

has been named Chief Executive Officer of the unified company, leading strategy and operations across Mobile IV Medics, Mobile IV Nurses, Lone Star IV Medics, and Rocky Mountain IV Medics. Dr. Nicholas Walter has been named Chief Medical Officer and is leading medical direction bringing it in-house across all four brands and overseeing clinical protocols, physician oversight, and patient safety standards for the combined organization.

has been named Chief Medical Officer and is leading medical direction bringing it in-house across all four brands and overseeing clinical protocols, physician oversight, and patient safety standards for the combined organization. Jonny Weber has stepped into the role of Chief People Officer, where he will lead culture and the Practitioner workforce across the combined organization.

has stepped into the role of Chief People Officer, where he will lead culture and the Practitioner workforce across the combined organization. JC Lombardo has been named Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, overseeing brand, marketing, customer growth, and commercial strategy across all four brands.

has been named Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, overseeing brand, marketing, customer growth, and commercial strategy across all four brands. Shelley Buffington remains Chief Operating Officer, continuing to lead day-to-day operations and service delivery across the combined organization.

Leadership Perspectives

"This merger isn't about getting bigger for the sake of being bigger — it's about being better for every patient who calls us," said Brad Wenderoth, CEO. "Mobile IV Medics and Mobile IV Nurses have spent years building the operational discipline and clinical standards that this industry has needed. Combined with the regional strength of Lone Star and Rocky Mountain, we now have the scale, the talent, and the systems to set the bar for what mobile IV therapy should look like in this country. We're just getting started."

"Our nurses and medics are the heart of everything we do — they are the reason patients trust us in their homes, with their families, on their worst days and their biggest days," said Jonny Weber, Chief People Officer. "Bringing these teams together gives us a real opportunity to invest in our Providers like never before: better tools, stronger career pathways, and a culture that reflects the caliber of the people who wear our scrubs. That's the work I'm most excited about."

"Two amazing brands. One unstoppable team. That's not a tagline — that's the reality our patients are about to experience," said JC Lombardo, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. "Our patients have always counted on us to show up — fast, professional, and ready to help them feel their best. Now we get to do that in more places, with more depth, and with the combined experience of the most talented team in the industry behind every visit. The best part: we're only scratching the surface of what's possible."

"Mobile IV therapy has matured into a real category of healthcare, and it deserves the clinical infrastructure to match," said Dr. Nicholas Walter, Chief Medical Officer. "Having medical direction fully in-house — physician-led, integrated across all four brands — is how we raise the bar for the entire industry, not just for our own patients. That's the responsibility we take on with this merger, and it's one I'm proud to lead."

About the Combined Company

The unified organization delivers professional, on-demand intravenous therapy services — including hydration, recovery, immunity, wellness, and specialty IV treatments — to patients in their homes, offices, hotels, and throughout nursing and wellness centers. Every infusion is administered by a licensed registered nurse or paramedic under the medical direction of a board-certified physician. With more than 1,100 Providers across 19 states, the company is the largest mobile IV provider in the United States and continues to expand into new markets.

For more information, visit mobileivmedics.com, mobileivnurses.com, lonestarivmedics.com, or rockymountainivmedics.com.

SOURCE Mobile IV Nurses