Mobilitas Launches Mobilitas IQ, a Next-Generation Claims Administration Provider for Modern Mobility

End-to-end claims handling service delivers fast, flexible and intelligent commercial auto claims management for fleets, platforms and the sharing economy

PHOENIX, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilitas, a leading provider of innovative insurance and claims handling solutions for the modern mobility and shared economy, today announced the launch of Mobilitas IQ, a next-generation, third-party administration service provider designed to meet the evolving claims management needs of commercial fleet operations, transportation platforms and modern mobility ecosystems.

As fleets scale, platform-based transportation expands and claim volumes fluctuate, mobility businesses are under increasing pressure to protect vehicle availability, business continuity and customer experience. Mobilitas IQ was created to meet that demand with fast, flexible and intelligent claims administration designed for the speed, complexity and scale of today's transportation landscape.

"Commercial mobility is entering a new era defined by greater complexity, higher customer expectations and the need for operational resilience at scale," said Jeff Huebner, executive vice president of Mobilitas. "Mobilitas IQ reflects our belief that claims management is a strategic lever to help our partners protect business continuity, reduce downtime and compete with confidence in a rapidly evolving market."

Mobilitas serves a broad range of transportation and technology-driven businesses, including fleet operators, delivery networks, rideshare platforms, transportation companies and emerging mobility providers, including autonomous vehicle companies. Mobilitas IQ helps clients operate more efficiently across the claims lifecycle while supporting better outcomes, improving the experience for drivers and passengers, and reinforcing the brand trust mobility companies work hard to build.

"By combining specialized claims expertise with scalable operations and data-driven insight, Mobilitas IQ is providing client partners with a flexible claims handling option designed to complement their unique risk structures," said Dave Thornhill, senior vice president of commercial claims. "This launch reinforces Mobilitas' broader commitment to serving the mobility sector with solutions that align with where the market is going: toward more dynamic fleets, more complex platforms and greater demand for specialized commercial expertise."

The launch strengthens Mobilitas' offerings, which brings together commercial insurance and claims handling solutions designed for the unique needs of the mobility sector. Together, Mobilitas Insurance and Mobilitas IQ provide complementary capabilities for businesses navigating evolving commercial risk, operational requirements and market transformation.

For more information, visit www.mobilitascompanies.com.

About Mobilitas

The Mobilitas Companies offer commercial insurance and claims handling solutions designed for the unique needs of the mobility sector, combining specialized service with scalable, future-focused operations to protect evolving business risks. Purpose-built for fleets, platforms and the sharing economy, Mobilitas Insurance delivers tailored commercial coverage and risk transfer, while Mobilitas IQ provides modern, end-to-end claims management. The Mobilitas Companies are part of CSAA Insurance Group, which has a financial strength rating of "A" (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry's primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitascompanies.com and on social media (LinkedIn and Facebook).

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SOURCE Mobilitas Companies