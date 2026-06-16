Each user gets an AI agent on its own cloud computer — with browser control, persistent memory, reusable skills, scheduled automation, file storage, and transparent BYOK model access — no laptop required.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoClaw, the personal AI cloud computer, today announced that its platform is executing thousands of scheduled agent tasks per day without human intervention.

Unlike conventional AI assistants that respond only when prompted, MoClaw gives each user a persistent cloud computer. Agents drive browsers, manage files, run code, remember prior context, reuse skills, and execute recurring tasks — all without the user being present. With transparent bring-your-own-key model access, customers connect their own AI provider keys and pay those providers directly, with no markup from MoClaw on model usage.

Agents need infrastructure. Running them reliably means renting a server, configuring dependencies, and writing recovery logic — or leaving a laptop open around the clock. MoClaw removes that overhead. Each agent, its tools, and its runtime live in a managed, sandboxed environment that stays on whether the user is online or not.

Users assign work through the web, Telegram, or Slack. From there, agents navigate websites, extract data, fill forms, generate documents, and return results to the user's preferred channel. Because each agent carries persistent memory and a library of more than 50 reusable skills — from browser control and web research to document handling and code execution — it builds on prior work instead of starting from scratch each session. Scheduled tasks run at set intervals; on-demand tasks fire immediately.

"Most agent products show you a demo where one task works once," said Richard, Founder of MoClaw. "We wanted something different — a computer in the cloud that remembers what it did yesterday, reuses the skills it has already learned, checks your supplier portals every morning, compiles a competitor brief overnight, and sends a summary to Slack before you start work. The agents just run, the way a server runs."

Early users rely on MoClaw for work that would otherwise require a dedicated machine or daily manual effort. Common tasks include monitoring competitor pricing pages on a fixed schedule, scraping public filings and summarizing changes, pulling cross-platform data into a morning report, and keeping browser-based workflows running that break the moment a laptop goes to sleep.

MoClaw is available now at moclaw.ai. Plans start at $20 per month and include persistent cloud storage, a visual desktop, browser control, reusable skills, and 24/7 scheduling — with no markup from MoClaw on AI compute. Customers can also connect their own model keys from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or other supported providers and pay those providers directly at standard rates.

About MoClaw

MoClaw is a personal AI cloud computer. Each user gets a persistent workspace where agents remember context, reuse skills, drive browsers, run scheduled tasks, and complete work autonomously — with transparent BYOK model access and no markup on AI compute. Available from Web, Telegram, and Slack. Learn more at moclaw.ai.

Press Contact:

Richard

2542492894

https://moclaw.ai/

SOURCE MoClaw