Modal Motors Opens Order Books for its unique OR3627-900kV Drone Motors; Deliveries Begin Q4 2026

With industry-leading torque density and efficiency, our 100% American-Made electric motors are now available for land, sea, air, robotics and data center cooling applications.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modal Motors, an American electric motor manufacturer, today announced that its first of a series of Non-Rare-Earth OR3627-900kV Drone Propulsion Motor is now available for order, with first deliveries scheduled for Q4 2026 and high volume fulfillment starting in Q1 2027. This announcement signals a pivotal moment for Modal Motors as its unique Transverse Flux Motor production ramps up at its fully automated domestic manufacturing facility in Detroit, Michigan.

Engineered to Outperform

The OR3627-900kV is a Transverse Flux BLDC motor built for Group 2 UAV applications where weight, efficiency, reliability and failure redundancy are mission-critical. At just 130 grams and less than 42mm in diameter, it delivers up to 360W peak power and reaches 9,000 RPM. But the specs only tell part of the story.

Modal's proprietary architecture delivers superior torque density over competitors with significantly higher peak and average efficiency during all speed/load conditions — a direct win for battery runtime and mission completion. With near zero waste in manufacturing and the lowest labor cost in the industry, cost is not a concern either.

American-Made, Mission-Ready

Every Modal Motors product is manufactured and assembled in the United States using a single fully automated robotic cell, with a 100% domestic supply chain for all motor components. Available in both non-rare-earth and USA-sourced rare-earth configurations, the OR3627-900kV is purpose-built for Defense drone programs requiring supply chain security, traceability, and the lowest possible COGS versus any equivalent competitor.

"Our motors are proving their worth on the dyno and we're ready to support American OEMs," said Michael Van Steenburg, Founder/CEO at Modal Motors. "The OR3627-900kV represents years of materials science and electromagnetic engineering innovation — and now it's available for American OEMs who need it the most."

To place an order for the OR3627-900kV or request a custom configuration for land, sea, air, robotics, or data center applications, contact Modal Motors at [email protected], +1 (248) 455-4944, or visit www.ModalMotors.com.

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WHAT MOTORVATES YOU?™

About Modal Motors

Modal Motors is an American electric motor manufacturer delivering the highest torque density and efficiency motors on the market. With modular, scalable designs and a 100% domestic supply chain, Modal Motors serves land, sea, air, and robotics applications — prioritizing reliability, efficiency, failure redundancy and sustainability.

Note: All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Contact: [email protected] | +1 (248) 455-4944 | www.ModalMotors.com

SOURCE Modal Motors