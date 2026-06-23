MODERN WISDOM PRESS RELEASES 'THE PSILOCYBIN SESSIONS': REAL-LIFE STORIES OF WOMEN'S WISDOM AWAKENING WITH PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINE' FOREWORD BY LISA LING

Pioneering Psychotherapist and Cancer Survivor Heather A. Lee Fills a Critical Gap in the National Conversation on Psychedelic Healing

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a moment when psychedelic medicine is moving from the margins to the mainstream, debated in Congress, studied at Johns Hopkins University and NYU and embraced by a growing number of clinicians--one important voice emerges from the national conversation: women's.

Heather A. Lee The Psilocybin Sessions

Today, Modern Wisdom Press announces the release of "The Psilocybin Sessions" a groundbreaking new book by Heather A. Lee, LCSW, LNMCF, an internationally recognized psychedelic psychotherapist, speaker, educator, and one of the most trusted voices in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted healing.

In her new book, Heather shares powerful stories of women's transformation through psychedelic healing. These real-life testimonials are from women who navigated some of the hardest transitions of their lives including cancer diagnoses, sexual trauma and abuse, loss of a spouse, estrangement from children, confronting mortality and post-sixty identity.

The book arrives amid increasing public and scientific interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances. Rather than focusing on research alone, "The Psilocybin Sessions" centers the lived experiences of women, offering readers a deeply personal and human perspective on a rapidly evolving field.

"I featured Heather in a segment for CBS Mornings as part of my "Psychedelic Renaissance," series, which explored how ancient plant medicines are being rediscovered and reframed in modern therapeutic contexts," said Lisa Ling, award-winning journalist and television producer, who wrote the foreword for the book. "Heather's work stood out not because it was sensational, but because it was deeply human. She wasn't just talking about psilocybin as a molecule or a medical breakthrough; she was talking about women—about healing, remembering, and coming home to themselves."

"It is a profound honor to be able to help women heal with this plant medicine," said Heather. "This medicine invites women back into connection with their own inner wisdom. It's about a returning, remembering and reawakening the parts and passion lost along the way."

The book arrives amid increasing public and scientific interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances. Rather than focusing on research alone, "The Psilocybin Sessions" centers the lived experiences of women, offering readers a deeply personal and human perspective on a rapidly evolving field.

Written for readers interested in personal growth, wellness, spirituality and emerging approaches to healing, "The Psilocybin Sessions" contributes an important voice to ongoing conversations about mental health, consciousness and the power of storytelling.

"The Psilocybin Sessions: Real-Life Stories of Women's Wisdom Awakening with Psychedelic Medicine" is available now through major booksellers and online retailers.

With more than a decade of clinical practice, Lee has personally guided more than 300 women through healing journeys, leading retreats across the United States, Mexico and Portugal, consulting for institutions including the University of Greenwich (UK), Mind Medicine Australia and the Conscious Physician Psychedelics faculty, and speaking for organizations ranging from Palm Springs Psychedelic Society to the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center and Silva Wellness Centre in London.

"The Psilocybin Sessions" offers an intimate look at the personal journeys of women who turned to psilocybin in search of deeper self-understanding, emotional healing and spiritual growth. Through candid storytelling, the book illuminates the ways psychedelic experiences can help individuals reconnect with their inner wisdom, navigate life transitions and cultivate greater authenticity.

Lee presents a collection of transformative experiences that span themes of grief, trauma recovery, self-discovery, empowerment and renewed purpose. The narratives reveal the challenges and breakthroughs encountered along the path of healing, while highlighting the unique perspectives and insights of women engaging with psychedelic medicine.

Written for readers interested in personal growth, wellness, spirituality and emerging approaches to healing, "The Psilocybin Sessions" contributes an important voice to ongoing conversations about mental health, consciousness and the power of storytelling.

"The Psilocybin Sessions" is now available through major booksellers and online retailers.

About Heather Lee

Hather Lee is one of the first leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapists with 25+ years of clinical experience in integrative mental health. She has mind-body training from Harvard University and specializes in helping women build emotional resilience through transformational psilocybin experiences. She is a keynote speaker and leads international retreats that blend science, soul and plant medicine to support healing, growth and lasting inner peace. For more information, visit https://www.heatheralee.com

About Modern Wisdom Press

Modern Wisdom Press' mission is to raise consciousness on the planet. They support visionary leaders ready to bring positive change to the world, with the ripple effect benefiting their readers, families, communities, and beyond. With heart, strategy, and a touch of magic, they help you write and publish a life-changing book that will elevate your thought leadership—and your impact. They lead a happy team of passionate book publishing experts excited to empower you with clarity, ease, and joy in writing and publishing your transformational nonfiction book. For more information, visit: https://www.modernwisdompress.com

SOURCE Modern Wisdom Press