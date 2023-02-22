Modular UPS Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.52 Billion by 2027 at a 10.35% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular UPS Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period to reach US$2.521 billion by 2027, from US$1.265 billion in 2020.

A modular UPS (uninterruptable power supply) is an energy conversion device that uses the chemical energy in batteries which provides backup power, improves the availability of data, and adaptability to high power consumption. It is based on a rack enclosure which includes a battery cabinet at the bottom and hot-swappable modules placed one above the other that can be used whenever more power is required and to increase the redundancy aspect. It comes in 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, and 500 and above kVA.

The general idea behind the use of modular is that the free and spare capacity in the device provides a greater level of redundancy and can take up high power loads. It also provides greater efficiency with a scalable load system. It also has high power backup due to a centralized battery system that reduces the cost of batteries and replacement. It is being increasingly used by banks, healthcare, media and communication, manufacturing, and technology industries.



A rapid increase in technological developments and an increased need for power supply are expected to boost the market for modular UPS.



Modular UPS is the mandatory infrastructure in the data segment of any industry. Modular Systems are cost-effective and provide the facility to install more modules one above the other as per the power need and therefore they need less physical space. The increase in demand for cloud-based services by many services and tech-based industries led to the advancement of data centers by Google, Microsoft, and AWS. Most of the power supply is required by electronic devices and data centers.

Organizations require large power systems to provide battery backup to their infrastructure and increase load efficiency. New developments in UPS systems include the examination of data in the UPS system that can help in predicting failures in the system.

Additionally, sending information to the facilitation and monitoring center, communication protocols, and SNMP (single network management protocol) allows facility managers to monitor data. Additionally, the increase in internet traffic has also contributed to the demand for modular UPS. Modular UPS with its new development in DPA (Decentralised Parallel Architecture) modules that eliminates power failure and reduces maintenance is used in Europe and Asia.



However, the modular UPS market is expected to have some drawbacks. Since multiple modules are placed parallelly there is a smaller mean time for repair, it requires higher maintenance as increasing the number of UPS modules reduces the reliability of the system and in the case of parallel modular UPS, the entire rack acts as a single UPS that can become a problem in case of single failure the whole device output would breakdown.



Key Development

Cyberpower launched a line of 3-Phase Modular UPS Systems in August 2022 that provided higher efficiency, industrial-grade power protection, and N+X power redundancy ensuring continuous operation, backup power, and high-density 2U 10kVA power modules that enabled easy installation and service.

that provided higher efficiency, industrial-grade power protection, and N+X power redundancy ensuring continuous operation, backup power, and high-density 2U 10kVA power modules that enabled easy installation and service. Eaton Corporation acquired Royal Power Solutions, a US manufacturer of electrical connectivity components in January 2022 for US$600 million . This acquisition was to capitalize on the electrical business, expand of business and improve the use of power management technology sustainably.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to gain a high market size in the modular UPS Market.



North America's technological advancements and high use of the internet and power led to the growth of the modular UPS market in the USA. The country has an abundance of leading manufacturing and producing companies selling and distributing modular UPS, for example, Emerson Electrics, AEG Power Solutions, Generic Electric, and others. US researchers are expecting an increase in power consumption due to increasing trends in the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and machine learning, and cloud computing.

As per EIA (Energy Information Administration), electricity consumption in the United States was 398 billion kWh in 2020. Major consumption of modular UPS comes from the technology sector in the USA by data centers. Some big data-center companies in the USA are Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, American Tower Corporation, Equinox, and others. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the USA witnessed an increase in the healthcare sector for modular UPS.



Market Segmentation:

By Power Capacity Type

10-100 kVA

101-250 kVA

251-500 kVA

500 and above kVA

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Communication and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

The Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

Companies Mentioned

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Vertiv Group Corp

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Delta Power Solutions

Gamatronic

Huawei Technologies

AEG Power Solutions

Statron AG

