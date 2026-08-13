Mohegan Invites You to Attend Its 2026 Investor Day

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan"), will host an Investor Day presentation and livestream on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The event will include presentations by Mohegan's management team, and will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Those interested in attending either in-person or virtually must register at the following webpage: https://mohegangaming.com/financial-updates/investorday/

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/Mohegan_InvestorDay_2026

Virtual participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Interested parties may also listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, November 12, 2026. This replay will run through Thursday, November 12, 2027.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions. For more information, www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Mohegan Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan