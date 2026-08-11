Momentive Software Launches MomentiveIQ Connections, Giving Nonprofits and Associations Self-Serve Control Over Their Tech Stack Integrations

New MomentiveIQ capability gives nonprofit and association staff control to connect Momentive products and the third-party systems they already use — no project required

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of MomentiveIQ Connections, a new integration capability within the MomentiveIQ platform that lets nonprofit and association staff configure their most common integrations — across Momentive products and the third-party systems they already rely on — directly, in minutes to hours, with no separate project required. Beyond simplifying day-to-day setup, Connections lays the foundation for more advanced cross-solution workflows and intelligence, connecting data across an organization's tech stack so its systems can work from a single, complete picture.

Nonprofit and association teams increasingly rely on a patchwork of systems — accounting, learning management, fundraising, marketing automation, and more — to run their organizations. Historically, every new connection meant scoping a project, even for integrations many organizations need in common. MomentiveIQ Connections are designed to make those frequently needed integrations available out of the box, so staff can connect the systems they use every day without waiting on a project — and spend more time on their mission, not their tech stack.

"Standing up a new integration has traditionally meant a multi-month project — scoping, resourcing, and a timeline that pulled staff away from the work that matters most," said Dustin Radtke, Chief AI Officer at Momentive Software. "With Connections, staff can activate the integrations they rely on most in minutes, without a project and without diverting a team member to manage it."

Built for Self-Serve Integration

MomentiveIQ Connections launches with the following capabilities:

Out-of-the-Box Integrations: pre-built connections between Momentive products and commonly used third-party systems that admins can configure themselves, without a professional services engagement.

Open, Secure Architecture: built on robust APIs with continuous monitoring, so integrations stay reliable and compliant as an organization's tech stack grows.

Expert Support for Custom Work: for integrations beyond the out-of-the-box connections, Momentive's professional services team partners with clients on complex, organization-specific projects under a standard services agreement.

Launching First: MomentiveIQ Connections launches with out-of-the-box integrations for MIP and AMS, GiveSmart and AMS, and Google Analytics and AMS.

Additional connectors, including but not limited to, Salesforce, Intuit QuickBooks, Bill.com, and Raiser's Edge, are in active development for future releases.

MomentiveIQ Connections will be generally available in September 2026 and will be available for preview during the ASAE Annual Conference in Indianapolis from August 15-18. Schedule a meeting at ASAE to get a first look at MomentiveIQ Connections.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $14 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive's AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive's solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe "good enough" is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

SOURCE Momentive Software