The Lectric-backed premium brand launches with industry-first 5-year warranty, 2 batteries included, and an uncompromising focus on performance design.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric, America's most popular ebike brand, is expanding its reach with the launch of Monarc, a new premium ebike brand designed to make car-lite living the most aspirational way to move. While Monarc operates as an independent brand born from the passion of bike industry vets, Julia Moran and Ryan Callahan, it is powered by the operational know-how, supply-chain leverage, and purchasing power of Lectric eBikes to disrupt the premium ebike market.

The Lectric-Backed Premium Brand Monarc Debuts 'Marker' Adventure eBike, Pioneering a New Era of Car-Lite Living Post this The Marker, by Monarc, a new ebike brand backed by makers of the best-selling ebike in America, launches today with a host of tech features, 5-year warranty, and a second battery that comes standard with every Monarc ebike.

"We were incredibly inspired by what Ryan and Julia wanted to achieve with Monarc," said Levi Conlow, CEO of Lectric eBikes. "We wanted to give them a dedicated platform to bring that vision to life. By backing Monarc with Lectric's scale, we can provide the foundation for a brand that offers everything a high-end rider deserves at a price point previously thought impossible."

Built for the Long Haul

Monarc's mission is to replace car trips with adventure. To ensure these bikes remain a permanent fixture of a rider's lifestyle, the brand is introducing an unprecedented support ecosystem:

5-Year Warranty: Leveraging Lectric's engineering insights and industry-leading value, Monarc offers a five-year warranty—a duration unseen elsewhere in the industry.

Leveraging Lectric's engineering insights and industry-leading value, Monarc offers a five-year warranty—a duration unseen elsewhere in the industry. Extended Customer Service Hours: To maximize the number of riders able to get on the road, Monarc provides extended customer service hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST, demonstrating its commitment to rider support.

To maximize the number of riders able to get on the road, Monarc provides extended customer service hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST, demonstrating its commitment to rider support. Extra Battery Comes Standard: Every Monarc comes standard with two LG 15 Ah 48-volt batteries providing 720 watt hours each for a total of 1440 watt hours, certified to UL 2271, and waterproof rated to IPX7. The entire bike is rated to UL 2849 and IPX6. The batteries come with a 5-amp Fast Charger, which charges a battery in under 3 hours. Monarc aims to eliminate the "range anxiety" barrier from daily riding by making it standard to provide a second battery and fast charger with every bike.

"What really excites me is the platform we're building to keep people on the road for years to come," said Ryan Callahan, Monarc's Head of Product. "I don't want to develop a product that becomes unusable and ends up in a landfill in ten years. Lectric is giving Julia and me the platform to create the kind of incredible bike brand we've always wanted to work for."

The Marker Offers Premium Performance Without Compromise

The Marker is an all-terrain adventure trail electric bike that bridges the gap between urban commuting and off-road exploration. It features:

Premium Componentry: LG battery cells, Bafang motor, Shimano cues drivetrain, Kenda tires, MIK rack, and Star Union quad piston hydraulic brakes.

LG battery cells, Bafang motor, Shimano cues drivetrain, Kenda tires, MIK rack, and Star Union quad piston hydraulic brakes. High-Output Power: A Bafang B750 motor delivering 750 watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque, reaching a peak of 1,638 watts.

A Bafang B750 motor delivering 750 watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque, reaching a peak of 1,638 watts. Advanced Engineering: An in-house designed Gneiss (pronounced "nice") front fork is lighter, stiffer, and features a "reverse-arch" lower for a more confident riding experience.

An in-house designed Gneiss (pronounced "nice") front fork is lighter, stiffer, and features a "reverse-arch" lower for a more confident riding experience. Intelligent Tech: In an industry first, the 3.5-inch color touchscreen is compatible with a suite of smart accessories, including a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rearview radar, and a smart helmet. The app includes over-the-air updates, full ride tuning, turn-by-turn navigation, and a host of additional functionality. The bike also offers the same technology found in the auto industry via onboard smart charging so riders can accurately manage and extend the life of the batteries.

"We've applied advanced technology and finely tuned engineering to justify the confidence of our five-year warranty," said Julia Moran, Monarc Principal Engineer. "Unlike legacy brands who design with pre-packaged component setups, we've leveraged Lectric's buying power to work directly with top-of-the-line component manufacturers to curate our own system so we can choose the experience and be able to service it in perpetuity."

The Monarc Marker is now available for pre-order in both high-step and step-thru models in four distinct colors, including Taconite (HS), Cedar (HS), Greenway (ST), and Birchwood (ST), at the price of $1,999. Shipping will begin in July.

For more information, visit monarcbikes.com.

About Monarc

Founded by bike industry veterans, Monarc makes everyday bike commuting accessible and built for life. Monarc eliminates the barriers to daily riding by offering premium e-bikes without the inflated price tag. The bikes come standard with two batteries for maximum battery life, and the brand backs every ride with an unprecedented five-year warranty. The 'arc' in the name gives a powerful nod to its electric nature, and like the migratory Monarch butterfly, the brand designs electric bikes that adapt to a rider's changing journey and are meant to last. Driven by a culture of Minnesota kindness and reliable power, Monarc is redefining the commute. Learn more at monarcbikes.com.

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SOURCE Monarc Bikes