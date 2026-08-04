MONARCA AWAITS FINAL PERMITS TO BEGIN WORK IN IMMOKALEE

Funding has been secured for the construction of 101 new homes for working families

IMMOKALEE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarca, a transformative new community of aﬀordable rental homes for working families in Immokalee, is a waiting ﬁnal permits before work can begin on the 50-acre property

Funding has already been secured for the construction of 101 new homes, marking a signiﬁcant step toward creating a community where hardworking families can experience the stability, security and dignity that come with having a quality home they can aﬀord.

Monarca is a 501(c)(3) public charity developing the project, with the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation serving as its lead philanthropic partner.

The families who will live at Monarca are among the people whose essential work keeps Collier County moving. They rise before sunrise. They harvest crops, prepare food, care for children and older adults, maintain properties, build homes and perform the demanding jobs upon which the region depends.

Yet many return home each evening to overcrowded apartments, escalating rents and the constant fear that one unexpected expense could force their family to move again. Children share crowded bedrooms. Parents sacriﬁce groceries, healthcare and other necessities to make rent. Families who work every day still struggle to ﬁnd a safe and lasting place to call home.

"These families are not asking for anything extravagant," said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. "They are asking for a safe, quality home they can aﬀord—a place where their children can sleep peacefully, study, play and begin to dream beyond tomorrow. But we also recognize that a home is the beginning, not the end. Through the Build A Better Life Program, Monarca families will be connected with opportunities that can strengthen their education, ﬁnancial well-being, careers and overall quality of life. We are not simply building homes. We are helping families build better lives."

Once ﬁnal permits are received, work can begin to prepare the property for the construction of the homes, roads, utilities and shared community spaces.

When completed, Monarca will include 184 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, providing aﬀordable rental options for working families of diﬀerent sizes. Each home will be designed to give families the room they need to live, grow and build a more stable future together.

The community will also feature a community center, walking paths, green spaces, a playground, a ﬁve-acre lake and a designated parking area for oversized work vehicles and trailers.

Every element of Monarca is being designed around the daily lives of working families—and with their voices helping lead the way. From the beginning, families from Immokalee were invited into the design process. They shared their experiences, described their needs and oﬀered ideas about what would help their families thrive. Their input shaped everything from the size and design of the homes to the community's shared spaces and amenities.

Monarca is not simply being built for the families of Immokalee. It is being created with them.

More Than a Home

Monarca will oﬀer its residents more than quality housing.

Through its Build A Better Life Program, residents will be connected with resources and opportunities intended to strengthen their families and help them pursue a more secure future.

The program will address areas that can have a lasting eﬀect on family life, including education, ﬁnancial well-being, career advancement, health and personal wellness. Residents will be encouraged to identify their goals and connect with trusted community resources that can help them take meaningful steps toward achieving them.

For one family, that may mean ﬁnancial education and developing a plan for long-term savings. For another, it may mean career training, continuing education or access to health and wellness resources. For a child, it may mean tutoring, mentorship and the encouragement to imagine a future that once seemed beyond reach.

For the families who will live at Monarca, an aﬀordable home can change nearly every part of life.

It can mean fewer moves and fewer disruptions in a child's education. It can allow parents to spend less of their income on rent and more on food, healthcare and their children's futures. It can give a child a quiet place to study and parents the peace of knowing their family is safe.

Most importantly, it can provide the stability and sense of belonging that come from ﬁnally being able to say, "This is our home."

83 Homes Still Need Funding

Although funding has been secured for the construction of 101 homes, philanthropic gifts are still needed to complete the remaining 83 residences and bring the entire Monarca community to life.

Donors may give the gift of a new two-, three- or four-bedroom home for a working family, contribute toward one of Monarca's residential villages, or help fund the community center, the Build A Better Life Program and other shared spaces and resources that will serve residents for generations.

The name Monarca, meaning "monarch" in Spanish, was chosen to represent the journey, resilience and hope of the families who will live there.

Like the monarch butterﬂy, many of these families have traveled diﬃcult roads in search of safety, opportunity and a better future for their children. Their work and sacriﬁces have helped communities throughout Collier County grow and prosper.

At Monarca, that journey will lead them home.

Monarca — Hope Has a New Address.

Giving to Monarca

Those interested in making a gift to help bring Monarca to life are invited to contact Margarita Pazmino, Vice President for Development, at [email protected].

Renting a Monarca Home

Monarca does not expect to begin accepting rental applications until October 2027. Families interested in renting a Monarca home should visit monarcaﬂ.org for updates and additional information as the application period approaches.

About the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation

Guided by Judeo-Christian values, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation serves disadvantaged youth, older adults, individuals with disabilities and religious communities in the United States and around the world.

Founded by Pulte Homes founder and philanthropist William J. Pulte, the foundation directs its gifts toward education, hunger, shelter and other initiatives that protect human dignity and serve society's most vulnerable people.

Media Information:

Caroline Smith 561.544.0955

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulte Family Charitable Foundation; Monarca