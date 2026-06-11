Mondetta Canada Inc. Announces Expansion of Modern Ambition into Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, Invests More Than $500,000 in Luxury Mobile Showroom

The expansion follows a successful inaugural year for the brand's Winnipeg flagship location and marks a significant milestone in Modern Ambition's evolution as it continues to establish itself within the premium and luxury menswear market.

The forthcoming stores will bring Modern Ambition to some of Canada's most influential retail destinations, including Toronto's prestigious Yorkville district, positioning the brand alongside many of the world's leading luxury fashion houses while offering consumers a distinctly modern perspective on luxury.

Additional North American markets are currently under evaluation as part of a broader growth strategy extending through 2028, with long-term ambitions that include expansion into the United States and select European markets.

As part of its broader direct-to-consumer growth strategy, Modern Ambition has invested more than $500,000 in a custom-built luxury mobile showroom designed to bring the brand directly to consumers across Canada.

The Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom will travel to key Canadian markets throughout 2026, offering customers an immersive introduction to the brand's technically tailored menswear, premium fabrics, personalized styling services, and hospitality-driven retail experience. The mobile concept will serve as both a retail platform and a brand activation vehicle, creating opportunities for consumers to engage with Modern Ambition ahead of future store openings while fostering meaningful connections within local communities.

At a time when many consumers are questioning the widening gap between traditional luxury pricing and perceived value, Modern Ambition has established a distinct position within the market through its collection of technically tailored menswear crafted using premium fabrics sourced from renowned Italian mills. The brand has resonated particularly with a new generation of consumers seeking quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, and enduring style without the increasingly unattainable price points often associated with traditional luxury.

"As consumers become increasingly discerning about where they invest their discretionary spending, we're seeing a growing demand for products that deliver genuine quality, craftsmanship, and value," said Ash Modha, CEO of Mondetta Canada Inc.

"Modern Ambition was founded on the belief that exceptional tailoring, premium materials, and remarkable retail experiences should be more attainable. We saw an opportunity to create a brand that delivers the sophistication and quality customers expect from luxury menswear while maintaining a pricing structure that feels relevant to today's consumer.

"Our expansion into Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver reflects both the strength of that vision and our confidence in the future of the brand. At the same time, we are making significant investments in new ways to connect with customers. The Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom allows us to bring the brand directly to consumers, introduce new communities to our product and service philosophy, and build meaningful relationships long before a permanent store opens its doors. It is an extension of our belief that luxury should be personal, welcoming, and experiential."

Central to the brand's retail strategy is its hospitality-driven store concept. Modern Ambition refers to its locations as "Living Rooms" — thoughtfully designed spaces intended to foster comfort, conversation, and community rather than purely transactional shopping experiences.

The concept has become a defining element of the brand's identity, creating environments where clients can discover collections, build relationships, and engage with the brand in a welcoming, personal, and inspiring setting.

The strong response to the Winnipeg flagship has reinforced Modern Ambition's belief that today's luxury consumer is seeking more than product alone. The brand's combination of premium materials, technical performance, tailored design, and hospitality-driven retail has established a foundation for continued growth as it enters new markets across Canada.

Tour dates, activation cities, and mobile showroom events will be announced in the coming months through Modern Ambition's digital platforms and social channels.

About Modern Ambition

Modern Ambition is a contemporary menswear brand redefining attainable luxury through technically tailored apparel, premium materials, and elevated retail experiences. Combining exceptional fabrics sourced from renowned Italian mills with modern silhouettes and hospitality-driven retail environments, the brand blends old-world craftsmanship with a distinctly contemporary approach to menswear. Modern Ambition's philosophy is rooted in delivering exceptional quality, thoughtful design, and enduring value without compromise.

SOURCE Mondetta Clothing/MPG