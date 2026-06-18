MondoFlyers Study: Listings Promoted With Agent-to-Agent Email Flyers Went Pending 30% Faster Across 10 Markets

An analysis of 2,875 listings from 2023-2025 benchmarked against same-period Redfin county medians, with itemized results for all 10 counties, including the markets too hot to beat.

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MondoFlyers, the trusted agent-to-agent email blast of top producers, today published the full results of its three-year analysis of 2,875 flyer-promoted listings: new listings promoted with MondoFlyers went pending an average of 30% faster than the published county median.

The study covered 10 counties across five states, a range of market sizes, housing price points, and local economies, from 2023 through 2025, benchmarking each listing against Redfin's published median Days on Market for the same county and month.

MondoFlyers analyzed 2,875 flyer-promoted listings across 10 Western counties, benchmarking each against Redfin's published median Days on Market for the same county and month, 2023-2025. Flyer-promoted new listings went pending an average of 30% faster than the county median. Among 345 listings that had already exceeded their county's median days on market - averaging 68 days before their first MondoFlyer email blast - 77% went pending within three weeks of the send.

KEY FINDINGS:

Fresh listings: Listings promoted with a MondoFlyer within one week of going on market went pending 30.2% faster than the county median for that month. In the highest-DOM market studied, Washoe County, Nevada, flyer-promoted listings averaged 16.6 days versus a county median of 47.1 (65% faster).

Stale listings: Among listings that already exceeded their county's median DOM before their first MondoFlyer email blast, 53% went pending within two weeks of the blast, and 77% within three.

The report itemizes results for all 10 counties, including four "hot" markets where median DOM ran under 18 days and results showed no significant difference.

"We named the ten counties, the sample size, and the third-party DOM data source with four tables itemizing per-county results," said Jem Ballou, MBA, Customer Experience Manager at MondoFlyers. "And where a market was too hot to beat the median, we said so. These are real-world correlation numbers, but not causal proof. Agents deserve current research with disclosed methods, not decade-old market claims without published methodology."

"The shorter-DOM benefit of MondoFlyers actually widened as markets slowed," said Parker Wynn, Owner of MondoFlyers. "Where county medians stretched out as rates and inventory shifted, flyer-promoted listings kept going pending at roughly the same speed. The slower the market, the more the extra exposure matters."

During the study's final 12 months, MondoFlyers averaged a 54% total impression rate, one of 7 metrics reported to senders.

Full county-by-county results and methodology: https://mondoflyers.com/sold-faster

About MondoFlyers

MondoFlyers is trusted by top-producing listing agents nationwide, leveraging the combined spheres of fellow agents through email blasts to find a buyer faster. Recipients can request an unbranded flyer to forward to their own buyers (your listing, their sphere), a feature unique to the service. Since 2012, MondoFlyers has sent over 100 million listing flyers, combining the industry's largest daily-updated agent lists with the industry's only email template that self-adjusts the layout to stay easily readable on recipients' phone or laptop screens. Every blast includes transparent 7-metric delivery reporting with measured email open rates. Live support runs 7am-11pm Pacific seven days a week.

Contact:

Jem Ballou, MBA

Customer Experience Manager, MondoFlyers

(650) 681-2203 direct

[email protected]

https://mondoflyers.com/

SOURCE MondoFlyers