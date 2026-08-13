MongoDB Brings Live Operational Data to the Agentic Coding Stack

A new Managed MCP Server connects Claude Code, Codex, Grok Build, and Devin to MongoDB Atlas, giving coding agents direct access to live operational data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced at MongoDB.local Build Fest that MongoDB's intelligent data platform is now available natively inside the AI tools developers use to build applications. Available today, MongoDB Atlas Managed MCP Server is a fully hosted way to connect agents to Atlas without running additional infrastructure. Builders can now easily add MongoDB Atlas to Claude Code, Codex, Grok Build and Devin. Everything announced today is available now, and teams can get started with Atlas for free at mongodb.com/atlas.

"The AI tools teams reach for keep changing, so our approach is to make sure MongoDB is present in all of them, whether a team is working in Claude or Codex, or running an agent in production. More of that building is now done by agents, and neither the agent nor the developer has to stop and set up a connection, so applications come together faster," said Pablo Stern-Plaza, Chief Product Officer, AI and Emerging Products, MongoDB.

With the new connectors, MongoDB is available natively across the tools where software is built. Ask questions of data in plain language in ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok. Query, inspect, and update data in MongoDB as work happens, with coding agents like Claude Code, Codex, Grok Build and Devin. And builders can also see live MongoDB data while generating an app in an IDE like Cursor.

Getting connected with these tools takes only a few clicks. Find the MongoDB connector in the tool's marketplace and authorize it, with no connection string to paste and no infrastructure to configure. Once connected, the tool can list collections and indexes, query and aggregate data, and inspect schemas—and with the right permissions—can also create collections or manage indexes.

Introducing the MongoDB Atlas Managed MCP Server



Running an agent in production means connecting it to real operational data and agent memory, and until now, teams had to build and maintain that connection themselves. MongoDB's MCP server already sees more than 30,000 installs a week. Starting today, the MongoDB Atlas Managed MCP Server is remote and fully hosted, running as a service inside Atlas, so there is nothing for a team to install, operate, or upgrade. Teams connect using the same credentials and access controls they already use with Atlas, so administrators can govern how agents access operational data from one place.

"Developers want their AI tools to connect with the context and systems they already rely on," said Vibhor Chhabra, Product Lead for ChatGPT Ecosystem at OpenAI. "MongoDB's plugin in ChatGPT makes it easier to access and work with live application data, helping developers move faster while staying grounded in the context of their applications."

"We're in the golden age of software engineering. The scope of what one engineer can build has exploded, and the unlock is agents working with real context," said Russell Kaplan, President at Cognition, the company behind Devin. "By connecting Devin to MongoDB Atlas, engineers can hand off well-scoped tasks knowing Devin is working from live application data, not stale assumptions, and spend their own time on the harder problems."

MongoDB also announced at Build Fest new capabilities that bring its benchmark-leading Voyage AI retrieval models into the operational database, including Automated Embeddings in MongoDB Atlas powered by Voyage AI, the Atlas Embedding and Reranking API, and voyage-code-4.

Get started with these new capabilities today for free at mongodb.com/atlas.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software. MongoDB's unified database platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered data retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 67,000 customers across industries—including ~75% of the Fortune 100—rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including new capabilities announced at MongoDB.local Build Fest 2026. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

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SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.