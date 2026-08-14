Monk Adds Third-Party Portal Automation to Its AI Platform, Closing the Last Mile of Getting Paid by Enterprise Buyers

Monk now submits and clears invoices inside the AP portals enterprise buyers require, including Ariba, Coupa, Bill.com, Tipalti, Workday, and hundreds more, so an invoice that used to sit unseen for months starts its payment clock the day it is issued.

Multimedia: Watch third-party portal automation in action: https://youtu.be/bhPcKVNx6fI?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=portal_automation_launch&utm_content=video

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, today added third-party portal automation to its platform, with direct integrations to more than 600 corporate AP portals. The capability registers Monk as a vendor, submits each invoice into the buyer's procurement system, and resolves the rejections, credential checks, and follow-ups that normally keep enterprise invoices from ever being accepted. Until now that work fell on a company's finance team, one invoice and one portal at a time.

For companies selling to large enterprises, sending an invoice is no longer the same as delivering one. Most Fortune 500 buyers do not accept invoices by email; they require suppliers to submit through an AP portal they chose for their own accounts payable team. If the invoice is not in the portal, it functionally does not exist: the payment clock never starts, no reminder email will move it, and the receivable ages quietly. A supplier with 200 enterprise customers can end up maintaining logins and workflows across thirty or forty different systems just to get paid.

Monk uploads 87% of those invoices autonomously and handles the exceptions itself, so the manual submission work no longer lands on the finance team.

The manual burden behind that is well documented. As of 2026, 68% of finance teams still key invoices into their systems by hand, and fewer than a third have an automated process (DocuClipper, 2026). The cost shows up downstream: 43% of the total value of U.S. B2B invoices is now overdue and only 52% is paid on time, with another 5% written off entirely (Atradius, 2025). Portal submission is also becoming mandatory rather than optional. Across the more than $2 billion in receivables Monk manages, 92% of enterprise invoices must be submitted through a designated vendor portal or network rather than paid from an emailed invoice (Monk proprietary data). At least eight major economies mandate or expand B2B e-invoicing in 2026, and the global e-invoicing market is projected to grow roughly 28% a year through 2028 (Tungsten Automation, 2026). The number of systems suppliers must operate to get paid is rising, not falling.

"You cannot collect on an invoice that was never accepted into the buyer's system," said George Kurdin, Founder and CEO of Monk. "Our whole thesis is automating the path from invoice created to cash in bank, and portals are where that path breaks for enterprise sellers. It is high-volume, procedural, judgment-heavy work that everyone suffers from and no one puts on an RFP. That is exactly the kind of work an AI-native platform should absorb."

Why portals are hard, and how Monk handles them

Portals involve hundreds of heterogeneous web apps, each with its own forms, validation rules, and failure states, so the automation surface is browsers, PDFs, emails, and verification phone calls rather than a clean integration. Monk built for that reality with an agentic approach paired with human-in-the-loop review, on three fronts.

Access comes first. Before a single invoice can move, Monk has to legitimately act as the vendor, which means credentials handled securely through the customer's password vault rather than passed around in screenshots, and two-factor authentication solved structurally by routing codes out of dead phone numbers and personal inboxes into a channel a system can see. Monk integrates with 1Password service accounts and reroutes SMS 2FA into a shared channel so verification is not a dead end.

The long tail is next. Every portal has its own ways to fail: a purchase order off by ten cents, an invoice number flagged as already used, a rejection that notifies no one and simply ages. Monk runs a layered system: automation handles the volume, humans review the genuinely unusual cases in seconds, and every exception is captured in a knowledge base so the system never has to ask the same question twice.

Coordination is the third front, because roughly half of what stalls an invoice is not the seller's to fix; an expired portal invite, the buyer's IT queue, a missing PO on the buyer's side. Monk tracks every blocker, escalates, and holds to one standard: an invoice is never sitting because of Monk. Because this is money-path work performed in the customer's name and from the customer's email domain, the accuracy bar is not "pretty good" but "a controller would sign off on it," which is why human review is designed in rather than bolted on.

"Automating one portal is easy. Automating hundreds of them, each with its own login, its own 2FA, and its own bespoke failure modes, at money-path accuracy, is the challenge. Solving it is our moat," said Oat Wongsajjathiti, Founding Engineer at Monk. "Our approach is simple to say and hard to do: AI handles the volume, humans deal with the most pressing cases, and the system learns every exception so agents never ask twice. Today that gets us to 87% of portal invoices going up autonomously, with a person only on the ones that genuinely need judgment."

What it changes for a finance team

The outcome is a shift from doing the work to supervising a system that does it for you. Invoices are delivered wherever the buyer requires, rejections are caught and fixed, follow-ups go out, and a person is pulled in only when judgment is genuinely needed. The finance team reviews one dashboard instead of thirty inboxes, and the ops work that used to scale linearly with every new enterprise customer stops growing with headcount.

Availability

Third-party portal automation is available on the Monk platform now. Monk integrates directly with more than 600 corporate AP portals and will stand up any other portal a customer needs as a managed, white-glove service, so getting onto a new portal is never the customer's job. Monk customers see a 40% or greater average reduction in DSO, onboard in under a week, and see results in their first month, and Monk takes no percentage of the revenue it helps collect.

Learn more about portal automation, or book a demo to see it live.

About Monk

Monk is the AI-native accounts receivable platform that helps finance teams turn revenue into cash. Its agent, Julia, runs collections, cash application, and forecasting as one connected system. Monk resolves 90% of collections with zero human intervention, reaches customers with a 24% higher response rate than standard dunning, reduces DSO by more than 40%, automatically matches 80% of incoming payments with a full audit trail (rising to 95% with suggested rules), and gives finance teams back roughly 26 hours a month. Teams onboard in under a week and see results in their first month. More than $2 billion in receivables is managed on the platform, including for customers like Profound and ElevenLabs. Monk has raised $29 million and is based in New York.

Media contact: Kendall Warson • [email protected] • +1 415-827-6585

Sources

DocuClipper, 59 Accounts Payable Statistics for 2026 — https://www.docuclipper.com/blog/accounts-payable-statistics/

— https://www.docuclipper.com/blog/accounts-payable-statistics/ Atradius, B2B Payment Practices Trends, North America 2025 — https://group.atradius.com/knowledge-and-research/reports/b2b-payment-practices-trends-in-north-america-2025

— https://group.atradius.com/knowledge-and-research/reports/b2b-payment-practices-trends-in-north-america-2025 Tungsten Automation, Global E-Invoicing Mandates & Compliance Guide 2026 — https://www.tungstenautomation.com/learn/blog/global-e-invoicing-mandates-compliance-guide-2026

— https://www.tungstenautomation.com/learn/blog/global-e-invoicing-mandates-compliance-guide-2026 Ardent Partners, Accounts Payable Metrics That Matter 2025 — https://www.medius.com/resources/guides-reports/ardent-partners-accounts-payable-metrics-that-matter/

SOURCE Monk