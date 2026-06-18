Monnit Introduces NIST Detachable Leads to Streamline Compliance Monitoring

New hot-swappable lead architecture reduces downtime, simplifies recertification, and helps organizations maintain continuous monitoring.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monnit announced new NIST Standard and Low Temperature and Humidity Detachable Leads for compatible ALTA® Sensor Bases designed to simplify sensor recertification, reduce downtime, and support continuous compliance monitoring.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between maintaining compliance and operational continuity," said Brad Walters, Founder and CEO of Monnit. "Our detachable lead architecture allows customers to hot-swap certified leads in minutes while preserving traceability and keeping trusted monitoring programs running."

New hot-swappable Monnit NIST Detachable Leads simplify recertification workflows, reduce downtime, and help organizations maintain accurate, traceable monitoring with minimal operational disruption. Customers can keep their compatible ALTA Standard, Low Temperature, and Humidity Sensor Bases installed and only detach the NIST Detachable Lead when it's time to recertify it. Then, they can hot-swap a newly certified, calibrated lead or probe to quickly continue monitoring.

Each NIST Detachable Lead is uniquely calibrated and designed to support traceability requirements aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

Rather than removing and shipping an entire sensor for recertification, customers can disconnect only the lead, connect a certified replacement, and send the original lead for recalibration. This approach is ideal for pharmaceuticals, healthcare facilities, laboratories, food storage operations, manufacturing environments, and other applications that require calibration records.

In addition to these hot-swappable, removable leads or cables with probes, we offer short Monnit Standard Temperature and Humidity Detachable Non-Leaded Probes that you can connect to compatible sensor bases.

Each NIST Detachable Lead or Probe connects to compatible ALTA Industrial and Enterprise Sensor Bases via sealed, keyed M8 6-pin connectors designed for field installation. Embedded memory within the lead stores unique lead and sensor identification, calibration data, certification information, and traceability records.

Key features and benefits include:

Hot-swappable lead replacement that minimizes downtime and monitoring interruptions

NIST-traceable calibration support and ISO 17025-accredited lab certification

Support for FDA 21 CFR Part 11 workflows and audit programs

Automatic synchronization of calibration information with iMonnit® Software

Logging of lead connection and disconnection events in iMonnit

Hot-swapping capability while powered on or off for easier servicing

Monnit and its accredited lab partner, Sensor Calibrations, provide 25-month certificates for NIST Detachable Standard Temperature Leads and 13-month certificates for NIST Detachable Low Temperature and Humidity Leads.

Compatible ALTA Sensor Bases automatically recognize connected lead types and maintain digital maintenance records, helping organizations avoid monitoring gaps caused by traditional recertification.

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, we were already at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to enable them to talk and deliver valuable data to business leaders. Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for nearly any industry use case have delivered 72B+ data points in 130+ countries for 90K+ customers. Monnit's 80+ long-range IoT sensors remotely monitor many conditions such as temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, pressure, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, push notification, or call when our sensors detect a change you should know.

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SOURCE Monnit