Monotype Partners with Typogram to Bring Over 7,000 Premium Font Styles to Typography-First Web-Based Design Platform

Through the partnership, users of Typogram Branding and Typogram Studio can access more than 7,000 premium font styles from the Monotype library directly within the platform, eliminating the need to source, download, and manage font files separately.

The collaboration gives creators a new way to explore some of the most classic, beloved, and widely used typefaces in the creative world while building logos, wordmarks, social graphics, presentations, and brand assets. With fonts from Monotype and its foundry partners now available directly inside Typogram, users can design using premium typefaces in context, experiment with typographic treatments, and refine their work without leaving the platform. Typogram's platform makes it easy to unlock advanced OpenType and variable font capabilities within a streamlined browser-based workflow, including ligatures, stylistic alternates, and variable font axes.

As creative teams face rising demand for more content across more channels, efficient typographic workflows are becoming critical to creative operations. By embedding premium fonts directly into Typogram, the partnership helps reduce friction in the design process and gives users a simpler way to explore, apply, and manage typography without disrupting their workflow.

"Typography is one of the most powerful tools designers have for expressing ideas and building memorable brands," said Mike Matteo, Chief Typography Officer at Monotype. "Typogram's type-first approach gives creators a hands-on way to explore the craft of type, while Monotype's library brings trusted, high-quality fonts into the moments where design decisions are made. Together, we're helping creators move faster without sacrificing typographic quality or creative intent."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Access to premium typography: Typogram users can explore thousands of font styles from Monotype's library directly within the design platform, including Helvetica® Now, Gotham®, Knockout®, DIN® Next, and Futura® Now.

Typogram users can explore thousands of font styles from Monotype's library directly within the design platform, including Helvetica® Now, Gotham®, Knockout®, DIN® Next, and Futura® Now. Typography in context: Creators can evaluate typefaces inside real logos, wordmarks, brand assets, and design compositions.

Creators can evaluate typefaces inside real logos, wordmarks, brand assets, and design compositions. Streamlined creative workflows: Creators can move from idea to finished asset without switching tools or managing font files separately.

Creators can move from idea to finished asset without switching tools or managing font files separately. AI-enabled design exploration with typographic control: Typogram helps users accelerate layout and asset creation while preserving users' precise control over typographic choices, with the ability to refine ligatures, glyphs, spacing, variable font settings, and individual letterforms.

Typogram helps users accelerate layout and asset creation while preserving users' precise control over typographic choices, with the ability to refine ligatures, glyphs, spacing, variable font settings, and individual letterforms. Brand-ready creative output: Users can create and export polished logos, social graphics, presentations, and other visual assets featuring high-quality type.

Users can create and export polished logos, social graphics, presentations, and other visual assets featuring high-quality type. Hands-on engagement with type: A typography-first environment encourages users to interact directly with the craft, details, and expressive potential of type.

"Personally, as a designer, this genuinely excites me," said Wenting Zhang, CEO of Typogram. "When I first got the list of fonts for this integration, I was like, 'this has all my dream fonts.' Seeing these massive, legendary typefaces running natively in our web-based workspace — and being able to instantly play with their hidden features — is just incredible."

"We wanted these premium fonts to power both sides of our platform," said Hua Shu, COO of Typogram. "In Typogram Studio, pros can now push Monotype's premium fonts to their absolute limits using our advanced typographic controls. For Typogram Branding, we hand-tag this massive library with brand voice adjectives. This helps even non-designers easily find the perfect match and create a brand with exactly the right voice and feel."

Designed with typography at its core, Typogram enables users to interact more deeply with fonts and type features. The platform helps creators explore how typefaces behave, how letterforms can be customized, and how small typographic decisions can shape the personality of a brand or design.

By bringing Monotype's library into this platform, the partnership gives creators a seamless way to discover, explore, and apply professional typefaces while strengthening Typogram Branding and Typogram Studio with a trusted collection of fonts that support more expressive, polished, and brand-ready creative work.

More than 7,000 premium font styles from the Monotype library are available to Typogram users today directly in the platform. Explore the fonts available through the partnership here.

About Typogram

Typogram is a web-based, typography-first design platform. The platform features two core products: Typogram Branding, a beginner-friendly tool that empowers founders to build complete brand kits using smart typography and bite-sized lessons, and Typogram Studio, an advanced workspace where professional designers can natively explore and apply the world's best premium typefaces and its features. Across the platform, Typogram eliminates traditional font friction, making advanced OpenType features — like ligatures, alternate glyphs, and variable fonts — effortless to use in the browser. Enhanced by AI generative features and built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Typogram is the ultimate typography workspace for any creator — whether you are launching your first brand or refining a typography masterpiece.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype, Gotham®, Helvetica®, and Knockout® are registered trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc., registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. DIN is a registered trademark of Monotype GmbH and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Futura® is a registered trademark of Bauer Types SL. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

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ThoughtLDR for Monotype

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Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

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SOURCE Monotype