Monster Energy Athletes Dominate Competitions on Day 3 of X Games Sacramento 2026

Women's BMX Park: 16-Year-Old Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, Claims Gold in X Games Debut, 24-Year-Old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, Takes Bronze Medal

BMX Dirt Best Trick: 32-Year-Old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, Claims Gold Medal, 23-Year-Old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, Takes Silver

Women's Skateboard Street: 17-Year-Old Liz Akama from Japan Claims Bronze Medal

Men's Skateboard Vert: 17-Year-Old Monster Army Rider JD Sanchez Takes Silver, 26-Year-Old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California Takes Bronze Medal

Men's BMX Street: 31-Year-Old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, Claims Silver, 30-Year-Old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, Takes Bronze Medal

Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick: 20-Year-Old Filipe Mota from Brazil Earns Bronze

Women's Skateboard Vert: 19-Year-Old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, Takes Bronze Medal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ending a massive weekend on a high note! Monster Energy congratulates its team of action sports athletes on a dominant performance on the final day of X Games Sacramento 2026. On Sunday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of eleven medals (two gold, three silver, and six bronze) across seven contest events at Cal Expo.

Monster Energy's Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, Claims Gold in X Games Debut in Women's BMX Park at X Games Sacramento 2026

In the Women's BMX Park final, new Monster Energy team rider Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, dominated the competition and claimed the gold medal in her X Games debut. Also earning a podium spot, 24-year-old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, took bronze. In the mind-boggling BMX Dirt Best Trick contest, 32-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, took the gold medal. His closest competition was 23-year-old Brady Baker of Toms River, New Jersey, in the silver-medal position.

In the Women's Skateboard Street final, 17-year-old Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, claimed the bronze medal. The explosive Men's Skateboard Vert event saw 17-Year-Old Monster Army Rider JD Sanchez from Pleasanton, California, claim the silver medal. He was joined on the podium by 26-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, in third place.

The competitive Men's BMX Street contest concluded with 31-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, claiming the silver medal. Also rising to the podium, 30-year-old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, took home the bronze medal. The medals continued in Skateboard Street Best Trick, where 20-year-old Filipe Mota from Patos de Minas, Brazil, landed a technical banger for the bronze medal. Rounding out a big final day in Sacramento, the Women's Skateboard Vert final finished with 19-year-old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, taking the bronze medal.

From June 26–28, MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 marked the first official event of the new MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season. Supported by Monster Energy as an X Games League Founding Partner, MoonPay X Games League (XGL) is the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports, where city-based clubs and individual athletes rack up points across the season for a shot at the championship.

The season opener in Sacramento, 2026, featured more than 90 athletes from across the globe in Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X disciplines. Over three action-packed days, athletes battled for 54 medals across 18 medal events while stacking points for their XGL clubs.

Here's how the action unfolded for team Monster Energy on the final day of X Games Sacramento 2026:

Women's BMX Park: Miharu Ozawa Takes Gold in X Games Debut, Kim Lea Mueller Bronze

The Women's BMX Park event showcased the state-of-the-art in the discipline with X Games-worthy performances. Barging into the spotlight, newly minted Monster Energy team rider Miharu Ozawa dominated the competition in her X Games debut and took gold with a technical masterclass.

Ozawa dropped into Sunday's final as a wildcard despite holding the title of 2025 overall UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup champion. Making her grand entrance into the X Games competition, the Japanese BMX prodigy took the top spot on Run 1 with a score of 92.33 points and from there continued to extend her lead.

After hitting 95.00 points on Run 2, Ozawa reached her highest rating on the third and final run. Putting down boundary-pushing tricks such as barspin backflip the volcano, 360 tailwhip, and double bar spin on the tower wall in a perfect run earned Ozawa 95.33 points and the gold medal.

Speaking on her victory, Monster Energy's Ozawa said: "The goal was to do whatever I could to get the best out of every run. I'm so happy to be able to do that!"

Ozawa was joined on the podium by Kim Lea Mueller in the bronze medal position. After landing her highest-scoring run on the first attempt for an 88.33-point score, featuring a can-can tire grab and 360 over the box and can air on the tower wall, she secured third place.

Mueller now owns two X Games bronze medals.

BMX Dirt Best Trick: Ryan Williams Defends Gold Medal with Never-Been-Done Trick, Brady Baker Claims Silver

In one of the most epic showdowns in X Games history, BMX Dirt Best Trick pushed the boundaries of what's possible on a BMX bike. Known as an innovative force in the sport, Ryan Williams returned on a mission as the defending gold medalist from X Games Salt Lake City 2025.

After already claiming BMX Park Best Trick gold and BMX Dirt silver this weekend, Williams brought unstoppable energy to the final, and the winning never-been-done trick: Hitting the jump with a massive frontflip cannonball nothing front bikeflip earned Williams gold as his third X Games medal at Sacramento 2026 and a spot in BMX trick history.

Speaking on his brand-new move, Monster Energy's Williams said: "This trick is like an add-on to my hardest trick previously. I was nervous about doing it on a jump like that, not sure if I was going to make it. But it worked. It worked!"

Williams now owns 16 X Games medals (13 gold, three silver).

After going trick-for-trick against Williams, Brady Baker walked away with the silver medal after a high-intensity final. Landing a signature move called the Tailwhip twister earned Baker the silver medal.

Baker now owns six X Games medals (three gold, three silver).

Men's Skateboard Vert: Monster Army Rider JD Sanchez Clinches Silver, Tom Schaar Bronze

One of the most electric finals in X Games history unfolded on Sunday in the Men's Skateboard Vert event. As trick levels and scores escalated on first runs, upcoming Monster Army rider JD Sanchez held his own amid the elite of the sport and claimed the silver medal.

Sanchez secured his podium spot on Run 1 with a technical routine stringing together alley-oop tailgrab 540, kickflip body varial frontside air, kickflip body varial 540, hardflip Indy to fakie, Cab heelflip, frontside nosegrind to lipslide, kickflip Indy 540, kickflip body varial, heelflip air to fakie, tailgrab 720, and frontside blunt stall for 89.00 points and second place.

Monster Army's Sanchez now owns four X Games medals (three silver, one bronze).

Also rising to the podium, Tom Schaar dropped in fresh off a Men's Skateboard Park bronze medal the night before. Reaching his highest score on Run 1, Schaar combined alley-oop backside 540 melon, backside 540 tailgrab, heelflip Indy, kickflip Indy to fakie, Cab 720 tailgrab, frontside lipslide, kickflip body varial McTwist, backside lipslide, frontside 360 tailgrab to fakie, fakie 5-0 grind, and blunt kickflip fakie for 87.66 points and third place.

Schaar now owns 19 X Games medals (four gold, four silver, eleven bronze).

Women's Skateboard Street: Liz Akama from Japan Claims Bronze

The Sacramento crowd witnessed the next level of progression in the Women's Skateboard Street competition. In a field of Olympic medalists and previous X Games champions, Liz Akama landed a perfect run to claim the bronze medal.

Akama earned her highest score on the first attempt. Putting together a frontside feeble grind on the handrail, frontside tailslide on the quarterpipe, a 180 50-50 on the box, backside lipslide the A-Frame rail, frontside bigspin the hip, backside Smith grind the handrail, and blunt stall fakie the quarterpipe earned Akama 82.66 points and third place.

Akama now owns seven X Games medals (three silver, four bronze).

Men's BMX Street: Kevin Peraza Takes Home Silver, Jordan Godwin Takes Bronze

When it comes to heated competitions at the inaugural X Games Sacramento, the Men's BMX Street takes one of the top spots. In a down-to-the-wire final, Kevin Peraza held first place until the very last run of the competition, only to find himself bumped to silver medal position at the very end.

Peraza secured his medal spot on the first attempt by putting down a perfect line on the technical course: Covering the entire street section with double peg 180 switch down whip, decade, wallride 180, switch wallride 270, nollie, hanger, 180 tailwhip over the fire pit, pegs hard 360, smith to nose wheelie, and switch tailwhip down the stairs earned Peraza 91.33 points and the silver medal.

Peraza now owns 15 X Games medals (eight gold, four silver, three bronze).

Dropping in as the defending gold medalist from X Games Salt Lake City 2025, Jordan Godwin delivered the technical tricks and creative lines that make him a favorite among fans and fellow riders. Earning his highest score on the first run, Godwin put together Toboggan, nollie pegs to hard 180, switch tailwhip, tire bonk to Smith to hard 180 on ledge, nollie hanger on rail, pegs to hard 360, toothpick hanger over pedal to 180, and switch hanger crank arm 180 for 88.33 points and the bronze medal.

Godwin now owns four X Games medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze).

Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick: Filipe Mota Secures Bronze Medal with Tech Banger

The Sacramento crowd cheered on some of the most progressive moves ever performed in live competition in the Skateboard Street Best Trick. After a heavy 20-minute session featuring never-been-done tricks, Filipe Mota took home the bronze medal for Team Monster Energy.

Choosing the big handrail on the street course for his best trick attempt, Mota finessed an ultra-technical backside nollie heelflip bigspin tailslide fakie on the handrail with effortless style. The rare trick earned Mota the bronze medal in the epic final judged on a single best trick.

Mota now owns three X Games medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze).

Honorable mention to Japanese tech prodigy Toa Sasaki, who finished just outside the podium in fourth place after landing a Caballerial backside nosebluntslide fakie on the big rail.

Women's Skateboard Vert: Asahi Kaihara Takes Bronze Medal on Final Run

Saving the best for last, the Women's Skateboard Vert contest had the festival crowd at Cal Expo celebrating every successful run and new trick with cheers. In a down-to-the-last-run final, Asahi Kaihara secured the bronze medal on her final attempt.

After falling early on her first two attempts, Kaihara found her groove on the last attempt: Attacking the vert ramp with speed and technical tricks, Kaihara put together a backside air, frontside body varial benihana, Madonna, saran wrap, kickflip Indy, feeble grind to fakie, fakie pop shove-it stalefish, frontside body varial, frontside lipslide, and frontside noseblunt on the last wall for 78.00 points and the bronze medal.

Kaihara now owns four X Games medals (one silver, three bronze).

And that's a wrap! Over the course of X Games Sacramento 2026, the Monster Energy team claimed a total of 24 X Games medals (seven gold, seven silver, 10 bronze).

Download all photos here.

Video Highlights Day 3 here.

Missed the action? No worries, you can watch all event replays from X Games Sacramento 2026 on the official X Games YouTube page.

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive scenes from X Games Sacramento 2026, including photos, videos, and contest results. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546, E: [email protected]

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