Monster Energy Returns to Stagecoach 2026 as Official Energy Drink Partner

Powering the desert with dual on-site experiences plus a special meet & greet with Redferrin

CORONA, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy returns to the desert as the Official Energy Drink Partner of Stagecoach 2026, once again powering country's legendary festival weekend.

Taking place April 24-26, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Monster Energy is set to fuel festivalgoers all weekend long, delivering an energy boost to fans looking to keep the party going from sunrise to the last set.

Monster Energy country artist Redferrin, who is making his Stagecoach T-Mobile Mane Stage debut on Saturday, will also stop by Monster’s activation after his big performance for a special meet & greet with fans. On Sunday, music lovers can expect a surprise DJ set from a very special guest, adding another can’t-miss moment to the weekend.

This year, Monster Energy is elevating its on-site presence with two distinct immersive brand experiences.

At the center of it all is Monster Energy HQ, a high-energy hub in the main festival grounds featuring live DJs, line dancing, a photobooth and appearances from the famed Monster Girls. Located between 12 Peaks and the Rhinestone Saloon, the space will also serve as a refreshing and revitalizing oasis where attendees will be among the first in the country to taste Monster's newest flavor, Juice Monster Strawberry Lemonade, along with Monster's other new patriotic release celebrating America's 250th: Monster Ultra Red White & Blue Razz.

Monster Energy country artist Redferrin, who is making his Stagecoach T-Mobile Mane Stage debut on Saturday, will also stop by Monster's activation after his big performance for a special meet & greet with fans. On Sunday, music lovers can expect a surprise DJ set from a very special guest, adding another can't-miss moment to the weekend.

"Y'all I'm sure excited to see you out at Stagecoach, we're playing the Mane Stage and we gonna have ourselves a time," said Redferrin. "Come party with us and stop by to see me at the Monster HQ tent after our set!"

Meanwhile in the campgrounds, Java Monster will host The Coffee Grounds — a secondary activation designed for early risers and the non-stop committed campers, featuring product sampling, exclusive programming, custom swag... and much more!

"Stagecoach is one of the most iconic festivals in the country, and we're excited to return as the official energy drink partner," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy CMO of the Americas. "Whether it's grabbing a Monster during a set or keeping the energy going late into the night, we're delivering the boost that powers the full Stagecoach experience."

Stay tuned as Monster Energy takes over Stagecoach 2026 — fuel up and we'll see you in the desert.

For more information, visit www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Stagecoach:

California's Country Music Festival is taking place this year on April 24-26th in Indio, California at the iconic Empire Polo Club. Produced by Goldenvoice, Stagecoach brings together the biggest names in country music alongside rising stars with a dash of the unexpected for a weekend that celebrates the spirit, storytelling, and sound of country. Known for its high-energy performances, immersive fan experiences, and genre-spanning collaborations, Stagecoach has become a must-attend destination for artists and fans alike. Since its debut in 2007, Stagecoach has become a cornerstone of country music culture, attracting fans from around the globe each spring. Passes for this year's festival are available HERE.

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SOURCE Monster Energy