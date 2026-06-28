Monster Energy Riders Claim Key Victories on Day 2 of X Games Sacramento 2026

BMX Park Best Trick: 32-Year-Old Ryan Williams Claims Gold Medal, Daniel Sandoval Takes Bronze

Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick: 16-Year-Old Arisa Trew Defends Gold Medal, Matches Record

BMX Dirt: 23-Year-Old Brady Baker from New Jersey Wins Gold, Williams Claims Silver

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street: 31-Year-Old Nyjah Huston Claims Silver Medal

Men's Skateboard Park: 15-Year-Old Monster Army Recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Spain Claims Silver Medal in X Games Debut, Tom Schaar from California Takes Bronze Medal

Moto X Best Trick: 25-Year-Old Ben Richards from Australia Claims Silver Medal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Way to Unleash the Beast on Day Two! Monster Energy congratulates its team of action sports athletes on bringing the heat on the second day of X Games Sacramento 2026. On Saturday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of nine medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze) across 6 contest events at Cal Expo.

Monster Energy's Brady Baker Won Gold in BMX Dirt, and teammate Ryan Williams Took Silver. Williams also Won Gold in BMX Park Best Trick at X Games Sacramento 2026

Leading the charge, 32-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, took the gold medal in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick. Williams was joined on the podium by 31-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, in bronze medal position. In the progressive Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick event, 16-year-old Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, claimed gold as her second victory at this edition of X Games.

The wins continued in the high-energy BMX Dirt final with 23-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, claiming gold with a next-level run. Baker's closest competition came from teammate Williams, taking the silver medal.

In the intense Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street competition, 31-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, took home the silver medal. The down-to-the-wire Men's Skateboard Park contest concluded with 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, claiming silver in his X Games debut. He was joined by 26-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, in bronze medal position.

The competitive Moto X Best Trick event saw 25-year-old Ben Richards from Wagga Wagga, Australia, earn the silver medal.

From June 26–28, MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 marks the first official event of the new MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season. Supported by Monster Energy as an X Games League Founding Partner, XGL is the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports, where city-based clubs and individual athletes rack up points across the season for a shot at the championship.

Here are the victories and podiums for team Monster Energy on day two of X Games Sacramento 2026:

BMX Park Best Trick: Ryan Williams Clinches Gold, Daniel Sandoval Bronze

On Saturday, the team's winning run kicked off with a standout performance in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick final. During the 20-minute session fueled by progressive moves and never-been-landed tricks, one rider soared above the rest: When the dust settled, Ryan Williams emerged as the gold medalist after posting a unique trick on the most difficult obstacle on the course.

On his second attempt, Williams navigated a burly obstacle and finessed a 540 frontflip flair on the narrow and ultra-tall Tower Bridge vert wall for the Best Trick victory.

"So stoked! I've been dreaming of doing one of those tricks! It's really hard to win a Best Trick event, these BMX boys are too good at park. And for me to win… We keep stacking them, let's go!" said Williams upon claiming the gold medal at X Games Sacramento 2026.

Also rising to the podium, Daniel Sandoval stoked the crowd by building intense speed and launching off the quarter pipe higher than most riders: On the fourth attempt, Sandoval landed a technical down flair windshield wiper high above the lip to clinch the bronze medal.

Sandoval now owns eleven X Games medals (three gold, one silver, seven bronze).

Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick: Arisa Trew Defends Gold Medal

Trick progression was the name of the game in the Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick event, where Arisa Trew dropped in as the defending gold medalist from X Games Salt Lake City 2025. In a no-holds-barred session featuring several never-been-done (NBD) tricks, the Australian skateboard phenom claimed the victory with a next-level performance.

On her first attempt, Trew secured her win by landing her signature switch McTwist, spinning a 540 aerial in the opposite stance, to claim her second gold medal at X Games Sacramento 2026. Trew also came close to landing an NBD trick before the time ran out: a switch body varial McTwist stoked the crowd and judges and showed Trew's innovative potential once again.

On the strength of her gold medal, Trew now matches the record for the most gold of any woman in X Games history. She joins ten-time snowboard X Games champion Lindsey Jacobellis, who set the record in 2016. Asked about the historic feat, Trew said: "That's pretty cool. I kind of forget every time I go out there. I have vert tomorrow and hope to land my runs. I'm really excited for that!"

Stay tuned as Trew has a chance to expand on the record on Sunday in Women's Skateboard Vert. Trew now owns eleven X Games medals (ten gold, one silver).

BMX Dirt: Brady Baker Takes Gold Medal, Ryan Williams Silver in Dramatic Final

The victories continued in Men's BMX Dirt, full of outstanding performances courtesy of the world's best riders in the discipline. Dropping in as the previous year's silver medalist, Brady Baker dominated the competition to reclaim the gold medal in a close battle against teammate Williams, who walked away with the silver medal.

Baker attacked the dirt jump course on the first run and took over the top of the leaderboard with 90.00 points. As the rest of the field tried to catch up, Baker cemented his victory on Run 2 by landing a stacked line featuring a 720 front flip, over first jump, cash roll tail whip to tail whip back over number two, and backflip triple tail whip on the final hit for 93.33 points.

"This is the craziest X Games ever. Sacramento, you rock! This crowd was getting wild for us. We got as wild as we could. I've been working for the last six months for this event! And, I got a baby girl on the way," said Baker upon celebrating his BMX Dirt gold medal at X Games Sacramento.

Baker now owns five X Games medals (three gold, two silver). He is also tied for the most BMX Dirt gold medals in X Games history with three.

Baker's toughest competition came from defending gold medalist and Monster Energy teammate, "R-Willy" Williams: After suffering a severe slam on his first run, Williams came back strong on Run 2 by landing a double front flip, front flip inward bike flip, and double backflip 360 on the final hit for 91.66 points and the silver medal.

Williams now owns 15 X Games medals (12 gold, three silver). He will return on Sunday alongside Baker for one more chance to earn a medal in BMX Dirt Best Trick. Don't miss it!

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street: Nyjah Huston Claims Silver Medal

The Sacramento crowd witnessed a classic showdown in the Men's Skateboard Street final. After an intense battle between 12 of the world's best riders that came down to final runs, Nyjah Huston took home the silver medal with a perfect line.

After losing the handle on Run 1, Huston proved his determination and technical skills by putting down a flawless second attempt. A perfect line featuring switch frontside kickflip the bump to bump, 360 kickflip the bump, Half Cab crooked the flat rail, frontside 180 nosegrind 180 out the ledge, nollie backside nose bluntslide the bump to bar, frontside nosegrind the hip ledge, backside bigspin the Euro Gap, and nollie heelflip backside lipslide the big handrail earned Huston 89.66 points and second place.

Huston now owns 27 X Games medals (15 gold, eight silver, four bronze). He already owns the record for most X Games gold medals earned in skateboarding, now he gets a chance to match another record: On Sunday, Huston has a chance to win Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick to tie Garrett Reynolds for most X Games gold in any discipline at 16 medals. Don't miss it!

Men's Skateboard Park: X Games Rookie Egoitz Bijueska Takes Silver Medal, Tom Schaar Bronze

One of the weekend's most anticipated events, Men's Skateboard Park, escalated into a down-to-the-wire duel between the world's top riders in the discipline. In a final that came down to last attempts, X Games rookie and Monster Army recruit Egoitz Bijueska walked away with a career-defining silver medal.

Setting the bar high on Run 1, the reigning 2025 World Champion in the discipline put down a perfect run including kickflip body varial 360, Indy 540, gap to backside lipslide up the extension, backside tailslide over the channel, backside 50-50 grind from bump to box, frontside feeble grind the corner, frontside disaster on the tower, backside 540, kickflip Indy from the bump to bump, crooked grind on the bar, 50-50 grind on the box, and Indy 540 to fakie over hip for 86.00 points and the silver medal.

Today's silver marks Bijueska's first X Games medal and the first X Games medal in skateboarding for a competitor from Spain. Bijueska was the only rookie competing in skateboarding at X Games Sacramento 2026.

Showing grace under pressure, Tom Schaar finally found his line after struggling to put down a run on his first two attempts. On the third and final run of the night, Schaar put together frontside blunt on the tower wall, backside 540 melon, frontside Ollie, backside tailslide the channel, frontside tailslide on the bar, backside lipslide, frontside stalefish 360 from bump to bump, frontside feeble grind, Indy 360 the hip, kickflip Indy from bump to bump, Smith grind, gap up to lipslide the bowl corner extension, and huge tailgrab to fakie over hip for 85.00 points and the bronze medal.

Schaar now owns 18 X Games medals (four gold, four silver, ten bronze).

Moto X Best Trick: Ben Richards Takes A Silver Medal with Creative Body Varial Variation

The Moto X Best Trick event featured an elite field of X Games icons and multi-gold medalists in a closely contested battle. Each of the six finalists received two attempts to land their most technical moves, and 25-year-old Ben Richards from Wagga Wagga, Australia, emerged as the silver medalist.

On his first attempt, Richards secured his podium spot by landing a Body varial flip to double grab Hart Attack for 94.66 points and the silver medal.

Richards now owns three X Games medals (two silver, one bronze).

Closely missing the podium, Ben's younger brother, 23-year-old Tom Richards, stoked the crowd with a stylish body varial with a no-hands landing for 91.66 points but ultimately had to settle for fourth place.

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Stay tuned for X Games Sacramento 2026 on Sunday with more opportunities for team Monster Energy to make history!

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive updates from X Games Sacramento 2026, including photos, videos, and contest results as they happen. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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Video Highlights Day 2

SOURCE Monster Energy