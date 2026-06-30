Monster Energy's BMX, Moto X, and Skateboard Athletes Claim Gold Medals and Create Action Sports History at X Games Sacramento 2026

Monster Energy Team Claims Total of 24 Medals (7 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze) at Inaugural Event of MoonPay X Games League (XGL)

MoonPay X Games League (XGL) Women's Skateboard Park: 16-Year-Old Arisa Trew from Australia Claims Gold, Monster Army's Raicca Ventura from Brazil Takes Bronze

Moto X Best Whip: 30-Year-Old Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, Defends Gold Medal

Men's BMX Park: 31-Year-Old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, Claims Bronze Medal

BMX Park Best Trick: 32-Year-Old Ryan Williams Claims Gold Medal, Daniel Sandoval Takes Bronze

Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick: 16-Year-Old Arisa Trew Defends Gold Medal, Matches Record

BMX Dirt: 23-Year-Old Brady Baker from New Jersey Earns Spectacular Win, Williams Claims Silver

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street: 31-Year-Old Nyjah Huston Claims Silver Medal

Men's Skateboard Park: 15-Year-Old Monster Army Recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Spain Claims Silver Medal in X Games Debut, Tom Schaar from California Takes Bronze Medal

Moto X Best Trick: 25-Year-Old Ben Richards from Australia Claims Silver Medal

Women's Skateboard Street: 17-Year-Old Liz Akama from Japan Claims Bronze Medal

Men's Skateboard Vert: 17-Year-Old Monster Army Rider JD Sanchez Takes Silver, Tom Schaar from California Takes Bronze Medal

Men's BMX Street: 31-Year-Old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, Claims Silver, 30-Year-Old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, Takes Bronze Medal

Women's BMX Park: 16-Year-Old Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, Claims Gold in X Games Debut, 24-Year-Old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, Takes Bronze Medal

BMX Dirt Best Trick: 32-Year-Old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, Claims Gold Medal, 23-Year-Old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, Takes Silver

Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick: 20-Year-Old Filipe Mota from Brazil Earns Bronze

Women's Skateboard Vert: 19-Year-Old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, Takes Bronze Medal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first X Games in Sacramento is officially a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates its BMX, Moto X, and Skateboard athletes on groundbreaking performances in the opening event of the new MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season.

During three days of live competitions inside Cal Expo, the world-class team claimed a total of 24 X Games medals (seven gold, seven silver, ten bronze) and raised the bar by landing never-been-done tricks and setting new medal records. Visit monsterenergy.com for exclusive content and highlights.

Monster Energy's Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, Defends Gold Medal at X Games Sacramento 2026

Standouts included 16-year-old Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, claiming back-to-back gold medals in Women's Skateboard Park and Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick. In an epic performance, 32-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, took the gold medal in Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick alongside silver in BMX Dirt. The only rider surpassing R-Willy in the BMX Dirt final was 23-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, claiming the win with a sensational run. On Sunday, Williams had the final word by edging out Baker in the BMX Dirt Best Trick contest to claim the gold medal.

In the Moto X Best Whip competition, 30-year-old Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, defended his gold medal from the previous edition of X Games. In the Women's BMX Park final, new Monster Energy team rider, 16-year-old Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, dominated the competition and claimed the gold medal in her X Games debut.

From June 26–28, MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 marked the first official event of the new MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season. Supported by Monster Energy as an X Games League Founding Partner, MoonPay X Games League (XGL) is the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports, where city-based clubs and individual athletes rack up points across the season for a shot at the championship.

The season opener in Sacramento 2026 featured more than 90 athletes from across the globe in Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X disciplines. Over three action-packed days, athletes battled for 54 medals across 18 medal events while stacking points for their XGL clubs.

Here's how Team Monster Energy Unleashed the Beast at MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026:

The inaugural X Games in Sacramento kicked off with the Men's BMX Park final and the first medal for the team: In a heated session that came down to the wire, 31-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, claimed the bronze medal on his last attempt by posting a perfect run that culminated in his signature flair tailwhip to fakie over the box jump for 94.00 points.

One of the weekend's biggest stories unfolded when Arisa Trew claimed the gold medal in Women's Skateboard Park: After securing an early lead, the Australian skateboard phenom finessed a perfect second run featuring McTwist on the vert wall, backside 540 melon the door gap, frontside crooked to fakie, and switch McTwist the deep end for 92.66 points and the win. Plus, Trew was far from done pushing the limits and chasing X Games records this weekend…

Trew was joined on the Women's Skateboard Park podium by 19-year-old Monster Army rider Raicca Ventura from Sao Paulo, Brazil, who claimed bronze as her first X Games medal. A stunning first run, including backside 360 the volcano and a burly frontside 50-50 the rainbow rail, earned the former Women's Skateboard Park World Champion 81.00 points and third place.

In a worthy finale for Day 1 at X Games Sacramento, the Monster Energy team claimed the gold medal in the Moto X Best Whip event: In a come-from-behind victory, defending gold medalist Julien Vanstippen from Belgium sent ultra-stylish aerials over the ramp jump and took the gold medal on the night's final run with a mind-boggling whip. Vanstippen now owns seven X Games medals (three gold, two silver, two bronze).

On Saturday, the team's medal campaign continued in the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street with a real comeback story: After suffering two heavy street skating injuries over the last six months that put his X Games attendance in jeopardy, 31-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, took home the silver medal in an elite field. A signature Huston run peppered with nollie backside nose bluntslide and nollie heelflip backside lipslide the big handrail earned Huston 89.66 points and second place.

Huston now owns 27 X Games medals (15 gold, eight silver, four bronze).

Next, the team struck gold in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick final, where Ryan Williams shut down the competition by landing a trick on the most difficult obstacle on the course: On his second attempt, Williams finessed a 540 frontflip flair on the narrow and ultra-tall Tower Bridge vert wall for the Best Trick victory. Plus, he had his eyes on another medal on the same day! Williams was joined on the podium by 31-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, in bronze medal position for landing a technical down flair windshield wiper.

In the Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick event, Arisa Trew's history-making journey continued with her second gold medal of the weekend: Her signature switch McTwist, spinning a 540 aerial in the opposite stance, earned Trew her tenth gold medal. She came close to landing a never-been-done switch body varial McTwist that had the Sacramento crowd on their feet. Her tenth gold medal tied Trew for most X Games gold in women's competition in any discipline. Trew now owns eleven X Games medals (ten gold, one silver).

Keeping the podium spots coming, Men's Skateboard Park concluded with the only X Games rookie in the field claiming a medal: 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, claimed silver as his first medal. A stacked run featuring kickflip body varial 360, Indy 540, frontside disaster on the tower, and Indy 540 to fakie over hip earned Bijueska 86.00 points and the honor of becoming the first Spanish skateboard competitor to earn a medal at X Games. Bijueska's closest competition came from 26-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, taking bronze with 85.00 points on his last attempt.

The spectacular Moto X Best Trick concluded with 25-year-old Ben Richards from Wagga Wagga, Australia, claiming the silver medal with a stunning technical banger: On his first attempt, Richards secured his podium spot by landing a Body varial flip to double grab Hart Attack for 94.66 points and the silver medal. Richards now owns three X Games medals (two silver, one bronze).

The final event on Saturday night, BMX Dirt, escalated into next-level territory as 23-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, clinched the win with a sensational performance. Hungry for gold after settling for silver the previous year, Baker took over the lead on Run 1 and finalized his victory with a technical line on Run 2 featuring 720 front flip, over first jump, cash roll tail whip to tail whip back over number two, and backflip triple tail whip on the final hit for 93.33 points.

Baker's biggest rival was Monster Energy teammate, "R-Willy" Williams: Undeterred by a potentially show-stopping slam on his first run, Williams rallied on Run 2 by landing a double front flip, front flip inward bike flip, and double backflip 360 on the final hit for 91.66 points and the silver medal. And both Baker and Williams had another chance to revisit their rivalry in the BMX Dirt Best Trick final on Sunday!

On Sunday, the final day of X Games Sacramento unfolded with 17-year-old Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, claiming the bronze medal in Women's Skateboard Street. On her first attempt, the Olympic silver medalist put down a perfect run peppered with technical tricks such as backside Smith grind and frontside feeble grind the big rail for 82.66 points and third place. Akama now owns seven X Games medals (three silver, four bronze).

The team kept crashing podium spots in the ultra-competitive Men's Skateboard Vert final, where Monster Army rider JD Sanchez held his own amid the elite of the sport. A high-tech run featuring kickflip body varial 540 and hardflip Indy to fakie netted Sanchez 89.00 points and the silver medal. Monster Army's Sanchez now owns four X Games medals (three silver, one bronze). Following closely behind, Tom Schaar dropped in fresh off a Men's Skateboard Park bronze medal the night before and landed a perfect run including Caballerial 720 tailgrab and kickflip body varial McTwist for 87.66 points and third place. Schaar now owns 19 X Games medals (four gold, four silver, eleven bronze).

Next, the dramatic Men's BMX Street escalated into a nail-biting battle down to the final run. When all was said and done, Kevin Peraza took home the silver medal after a dominant first run featuring switch wallride 270, nollie, hanger, 180 tailwhip over the fire pit, and switch tailwhip down the stairs for 91.33 points and the silver medal. Peraza now owns 15 X Games medals (eight gold, four silver, three bronze).

Joining Peraza on the podium, Jordan Godwin delivered a signature technical showcase on his first run, earning 88.33 points and the bronze medal for tricks including pegs to hard 360, toothpick hanger over pedal to 180, and switch hanger crank arm 180 on the last hit. Godwin now owns four X Games medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze).

In the Women's BMX Park final, new Monster Energy team rider Miharu Ozawa dominated the competition and claimed the gold medal in her X Games debut: After continuously advancing her lead, Ozawa earned 95.33 points on her third run for boundary-pushing tricks such as barspin backflip and 360 tailwhip. Also earning a podium spot, Kim Lea Mueller from Germany remained undeterred by a heavy slam and earned the bronze medal with a high score of 88.33 points. Mueller now owns two X Games bronze medals.

In the mind-boggling BMX Dirt Best Trick contest, "R-Willy" Williams went head-to-head against Baker and claimed the gold medal with a unique move: Williams made BMX trick history with his never-been-done move, a frontflip cannonball nothing front bikeflip to defend his title. Williams now owns 16 X Games medals (13 gold, three silver). Also rising to the Best Trick podium, Williams' Monster Energy teammate Baker pulled a signature move called the Tailwhip twister to bring home the silver medal. Baker now owns six X Games medals (three gold, three silver).

Next level moves remained the focus in the Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick final. After a heavy 20-minute session featuring never-been-done tricks, 20-year-old Filipe Mota from Patos de Minas, Brazil, took home the bronze medal for Team Monster Energy: Choosing the big handrail on the street course, Mota finessed an ultra-technical backside nollie heelflip bigspin tailslide fakie with effortless style for the bronze medal. Mota now owns three X Games medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze).

Saving the best for last, the Women's Skateboard Vert final ended with 19-year-old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, taking the bronze medal on her final run. After falling early on her first two attempts, Kaihara found her groove on the last attempt and landed a perfect run, including frontside body varial benihana, kickflip Indy, fakie pop shove-it stalefish, and frontside noseblunt on the last wall for 78.00 points. Kaihara now owns four X Games medals (one silver, three bronze).

And that's a wrap for X Games Sacramento 2026! Missed the action? Watch all event replays from X Games on the official X Games YouTube page.

Stay tuned for more when the XGL season continues at X Games Japan from July 4–5. Soon after, XGL competitions will conclude in the first-ever X Games Championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from July 24–26 to crown the inaugural XGL Champions.

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View Monster Energy Daily Video Highlights:

Video Highlights Day 1

Video Highlights Day 2

Video Highlights Day 3

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive content from X Games Sacramento 2026, including photos, videos, and contest results. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy