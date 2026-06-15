37-Year-Old Gaethje Becomes Undisputed UFC World Lightweight Champion at White House

Featherweight Division: Diego Lopes Earns TKO Victory Against Steve Garcia

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a historic night for mixed martial arts at the White House on Sunday night – and Monster Energy was right at the center of it!

Monster Energy’s Justin Gaethje Defeats Ilia Topuria to Claim UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC Freedom 250

Headlining UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C., Justin Gaethje upset the odds to defeat Ilia Topuria and claim the UFC Lightweight Championship, closing the night with a spectacular battle for the ages and a brutal fourth-round TKO. The stunning title victory also earned Gaethje the event's $400,000 Fight of the Night award, plus $425,000 for Performance of the Night, securing "The Highlight" $825,000 in post-fight bonuses alone.

Earlier in the night, 31-year-old Diego Lopes opened the stacked card by scoring a thundering TKO win in his featherweight division bout against Steve Garcia, also earning a $25,000 Finish Bonus. The two victories bookended a jaw-dropping UFC event celebrating the United States' 250th birthday.

"What an absolutely incredible night," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy CMO of the Americas. "Huge congratulations to Justin and to everyone who fought on this historic card. The eyes of America and indeed the world were on that canvas tonight, and Monster Energy could not have been prouder to stand with the UFC for this once-in-a-lifetime moment."

In the night's Main Event, Monster Energy's Gaethje sought to unify the UFC Lightweight Championship and capture undisputed gold for the first time in his career. Gaethje was coming off a five-round unanimous decision win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January 2026 to claim the UFC's Interim Lightweight Title.

Topuria, meanwhile, stepped into the Octagon at the White House looking to make the first defense of his UFC Lightweight Championship. In June 2025, the Spanish-Georgian champion had captured the belt with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes while remaining undefeated.

But in the end, it was Justin's toughness and Championship Round experience that won out, inflicting so much damage that Topuria's corner threw in the towel at the end of the fourth, just as the ringside doctor was considering pulling him out.

"Hey, I'm from America. Two hundred and fifty years ago, we were way bigger than 6-to-1 dogs, and look at us thriving now," said an elated Gaethje immediately after the fight, before thanking the US Military and first responders, many of whom had just witnessed him fight first-hand.

"I prayed so much for this opportunity to do something legendary, and I know that was absolutely legendary, because I can't even believe it... Wow."

Supported by Monster Energy as the official Energy drink, UFC Freedom 250 was contested in front of a live crowd of more than 4,000 invited guests on the South Lawn of the White House. Meanwhile, just a few hundred feet away, some 85,000 fans packed into the Ellipse, where Monster Energy helped fuel Fan Fest all weekend long, including Saturday night's electrifying set by Zac Brown Band.

Throughout the weekend, Monster sampled more than 55,000 complimentary cans to thirsty fans, including its two newest patriotic offerings: Juice Monster Strawberry Lemonade, and Ultra Red White & Blue Razz – the latter of which had pride of place in the center of the Octagon for Sunday night's special event.

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, and Mikey Musumeci.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

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CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy