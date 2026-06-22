24-Year-Old Martin from France Also Takes 2 nd Place in Short Track (XCC) Race Event

Elite Men Downhill: 30-Year-Old Amaury Pierron from France Claims 2nd Place

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What a racing weekend! Monster Energy congratulates mountain bike team rider Luca Martin on taking first place in the Elite Men Cross-Country (XCO) race at the 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday. The 24-year-old from Tourrette-Levens, France, also rose to the podium in the Short Track (XCC) discipline by claiming second place.

Monster Energy's Luca Martin Takes Cross-Country (XCO) Victory in 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Lenzerheide and Leads the Overall Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) World Cup standings; the 24-Year-Old Also Takes 2nd Place in the Short Track (XCC) Race Event

In Saturday's WHOOP UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup race, 30-year-old Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, took second place in the Elite Men division. In the Elite Women division final, 29-year-old Marine Cabirou from Millau, France, took fourth place.

From June 18-21, the UCI WHOOP Mountain Bike World Series returned to legendary Bike Kingdom Park in Lenzerheide. Known as a favorite among riders and fans, the venue hosted its tenth edition of the World Cup this weekend with lots of action, excitement, and a festival atmosphere. The world's best athletes competed for points and glory in front of high-energy crowds at the unique anniversary event.

The team claimed a key victory in the Elite Men Cross Country (XCO) final on Sunday when French team rider Martin edged ahead of the pack with a dominant run. Finishing the track a full 25 seconds faster than the next competitor, Martin claimed his first win of the 2026 season with a finish time of 1:20:43. With this victory, he now leads the overall Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) World Cup standings with 1002 points.

"My first win of the season after coming in second so many times! Finally!" said Martin after his win in Lenzerheide, adding, "I woke up today with so much energy, and I knew I had the form to go hard. I was keeping up, looking for a chance to attack, and once the dirt changed 45 minutes in, I was able to ride a little looser and apply pressure. A late mistake by [Adrien] Boichis gave me the opportunity to pull ahead. Very happy with today and thank you to the team for the support."

Martin also climbed to the top three in the Elite Men Short Track (XCC) discipline. Competing against the best in the field, Martin finished the ten-lap race in a total time of 20:01, two seconds behind the winner, and sits in second place in the overall 2026 season rankings.

"Today was really hard on track with the dust flying all over while trying to stay with the lead group," said Martin after his second-place finish in the XCC discipline in Lenzerheide. "You have to be tactical yet still put down power on a course like this. I tried to keep my legs fresh until it was time to attack. I know where my physical strength is now going into Sunday's race, so I'll be looking to push hard for the top."

The team also earned a podium spot in Saturday's Elite Men Downhill final, which featured 30 athletes from across the globe. When the dust settled, Pierron claimed second place with a finish time of 2:46.830, merely 0.482 seconds behind the winner. On the strength of his performance, Pierron rose to second place in overall 2026 season rankings with 581 points.

"It's been a hell of a week on a really sharp track. Going through Q1 and Q2, I was totally cooked and had to refocus to put down a solid run for finals," said Monster Energy's Pierron, adding, "I'm on the podium again this week, which is amazing, but I would have liked it to be on the top step. The fire is definitely lit inside to try and get that win! This track tested you physically, even though it was a short and fast way down. The racing has been so close, and I'm ready to put it to the test again in a couple of weeks."

Also on Saturday, the Elite Women's division Downhill race concluded with Cabirou in fourth place. Finishing the course in 3:15.332, Cabirou earned crucial World Cup ranking points and now commands fourth place in overall season standings with 493 points.

Stay tuned when the 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series season continues at legendary La Thuile, Valle d'Aosta in Italy from July 3–5!

Download photos here.

For more on Luca Martin, Amaury Pierron, Marine Cabirou, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for updates from the 2026 mountain bike race season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

Download Photos Here

SOURCE Monster Energy