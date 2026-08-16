33-Year-Old Dern from Springfield, Missouri, Defends Belt with Victory over Gillian Robertson

31-Year-Old Jalin "The Tarantula" Turner Claims 39-Second First-Round Knockout Victory Over Kaue Fernandes in Lightweight Bout Earns $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus

30-Year-Old Esteban "El Gringo" Ribovics Earns Second-Round TKO Victory over Edson Barboza in Lightweight Division Fight

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three wins in Philly! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athletes Mackenzie Dern, Jalin Turner, and Esteban Ribovics on victories at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on Saturday night. In the highly anticipated co-main event, 33-year-old Dern from Springfield, Missouri, successfully defended her UFC Strawweight Championship title against Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Monster Energy's Mackenzie Dern Defends Women's UFC Strawweight Championship Title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia

Earlier on the Main Card, Monster Energy's Turner made a statement in his lightweight bout with a spectacular 39-second knockout of Kaue Fernandes to claim a $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus. In the main card opener, Argentine lightweight Ribovics claimed a second-round TKO victory over UFC veteran Edson Barboza to close out a strong showing for the team.

UFC 330 – Makhachev Vs. Machado Garry was contested in front of a live crowd of 19,238 spectators inside the iconic Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Featuring a total of five bouts on the Main Card and eight Prelims matchups, the entire event was broadcast live on the Paramount+ service.

In Saturday night's co-main event, Monster Energy's Dern (17-5) came to Philadelphia looking to make the first defense of her UFC Strawweight Championship title. Dern captured the vacant strawweight belt with a victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in November 2025. Now it was time for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and daughter of surfing legend Wellington "Duda" Dern to defend the belt.

Dern's opponent, Robertson (17-9) from Canada, stepped into the Octagon in Philadelphia looking to earn her first UFC championship. Nicknamed "The Savage," Robertson entered the fight holding the UFC record for most submission wins by a female fighter and riding a five-fight victory run for her first-ever title shot.

Saturday night's fight started with Dern taking Robertson to the canvas, where she dominated on the strength of superior grappling. In the final moments of the round, Dern seemed poised for a submission victory after locking in a tight chokehold, but Robertson was saved by the bell. For the next three rounds, Dern controlled her opponent and dictated the pace of the fight, expertly shutting down any counterattacks in the clinch.

Although Robertson rallied and secured a takedown and pressured from the top during the fifth round, Dern emerged from the championship bout as the clear winner. When all was said and done, the judges pronounced Dern the winner by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

"I wanted to get the submission with Gillian. I definitely wanted to submit her. That was the goal," said Monster Energy's Dern upon defending the Women's UFC Strawweight Title at UFC 330.

Earlier on the Main Card, Monster Energy's Turner (16-9) came to Philadelphia ready to continue his comeback after a brief retirement in 2025. Previously, "The Tarantula" returned to the win column in explosive fashion at UFC 323 in December 2025 with a first-round TKO victory over Edson Barboza and arrived in Philadelphia riding that momentum.

Saturday night's opponent in the lightweight division fight, Fernandes (11-2) from Brazil, stepped into the Octagon on a three-fight winning streak with all wins coming by knockout. Could he edge ahead in this battle of knockout artists?

The fight kicked off at full intensity as Turner and Fernandes came out swinging. But it was all over quickly when Fernandes threw an offensive spinning back fist, and Turner used the opening to counter with a quick punch followed by a show-stopping uppercut that felled his opponent. When Turner proceeded to unload shots on defenseless Fernandes, referee Jason Herzog stepped in to end the fight at 39 seconds into the opening round.

The brutal stoppage marks the second consecutive first-round finish for Turner and earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

Turner improved his professional record to 16-9 and kept his 100 percent finish rate intact in this dominant comeback showcase.

In the Main Card opener, Monster Energy's Ribovics (16-3) came to Philadelphia looking to bounce back from a submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot earlier this year. The lightweight fighter from Buenos Aires, known as "El Gringo," has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most exciting strikers in the division after his 2024 Fight of the Year contender against Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 306.

Saturday night's opponent, Edson Barboza (24-15), stepped into the Octagon looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. The 40-year-old Brazilian veteran is regarded as one of the most violent strikers in UFC lightweight history and came to Philadelphia as a substantial test for rising contender Ribovics.

The duel between the newcomer and veteran started with both fighters unloading jabs and body kicks, each capable of ending the fight with a single blow. Early on, Ribovics damaged Barboza's face, but the intensity continued unabated. From there, Ribovics increased the pace, landing shots and even sending Barboza to the canvas before the end of Round 1.

In Round 2, Ribovics fully unloaded on Barboza to ultimately trap the veteran against the side of the cage. As Ribovics continued to land on his stunned opponent, referee Herb Dean stepped in to call the fight at 1:32 in the second round with Ribovics as the winner by TKO.

On the strength of Saturday night's result, Ribovics improved his professional record to 16-3, while Barboza announced his retirement from MMA following the fight, capping a legendary 15-year UFC career. Stay tuned for what's next for Dern, Turner and Ribovics!

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Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, Jalin Turner, Mackenzie Dern, and Mikey Musumeci.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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