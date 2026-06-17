Montagu to Acquire Majority Stake in BMC Helix in a Carve-out Transaction from KKR-owned BMC Software

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in BMC Helix ("Helix" or "the Company") in a carve-out transaction from BMC Software ("BMC"). Funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, will maintain ownership of BMC, the automation company for the AI era, which will also retain a minority stake in Helix. KKR acquired BMC in 2018 through its twelfth Americas Private Equity fund.

Helix is a leading agentic AI ServiceOps platform powering mission-critical service and operations management solutions used by thousands of blue-chip organisations worldwide across financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, and other sectors. With offices in Sunnyvale, CA, Helix operates in a large, structurally growing market driven by increasing enterprise digitisation, rising IT complexity, and growing operational resilience requirements.

Helix has made significant investments to unify service and operations (AIOps) with native agentic AI capabilities, delivering enterprise AI beyond surface-level automation. Building on its long heritage of innovation, Helix has been a first mover in applying agentic AI across service and operations workflows, positioning it at the forefront of AI-enabled enterprise operations and orchestration.

As enterprise software enters the AI era, BMC and KKR recognised that Helix's next phase of growth would be best accelerated as a standalone company singularly focused on ServiceOps and agentic AI. Helix will continue its culture of customer centricity through ongoing product innovation and a sharpened strategic focus, benefiting from Montagu and KKR's extensive experience investing in the technology space.

The transaction reflects Montagu's deep expertise partnering with mission-critical software and technology businesses, alongside its strong track record supporting companies accelerate their growth as independent businesses. Montagu is a market leader in carve-out transactions, with nearly 40 successful carve-outs executed since 2002.

Christoph Leitner-Dietmaier, Partner at Montagu, said: "Helix is a highly strategic and deeply embedded platform supporting some of the world's most complex enterprise IT environments. Helix combines deep domain knowledge, a culture of innovation, and trusted customer relationships with significant opportunities for further operational acceleration as an independent business. We look forward to partnering with Ali Siddiqui and the management team, as well as KKR, to support Helix in this next phase of growth."

Ayman Sayed, President and CEO of BMC, said: "We believe this transaction positions both BMC and Helix to move faster and stay sharply focused on their respective core priorities. BMC, alongside KKR, will continue to support Helix's journey by retaining a minority stake, and we are confident in what lies ahead."

Ali Siddiqui, CEO of Helix, said: "This transaction marks a significant milestone for Helix. As we enter this next chapter, we share a strong conviction that agentic AI will transform the enterprise IT operating model. Trusted by thousands of customers as the system of record for IT operations, assets, and change, Helix is uniquely positioned to power enterprise-grade AI outcomes. With Montagu's partnership, we will build on our market leadership, accelerate AI innovation, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

The completion of the transaction remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Perella Weinberg served as financial advisor to Montagu, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to BMC and Helix, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor.

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focussing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specialises in carve-out and other first time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu has €15bn assets under management.

For additional information on Montagu, visit www.montagu.com

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About BMC Helix

BMC Helix helps the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT — bringing IT services, AIOps, and agentic AI together so busywork disappears, incidents are prevented, and compliance just happens. With an industry-leading, open-first platform, BMC Helix's dynamic fleet of AI agents augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps. Learn more at www.helixops.ai.

Helix and other Helix marks are exclusive properties of BMC Helix, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Helix, Inc.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI–driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

https://www.bmc.com/

Media Contacts:

Montagu

Greenbrook: James Madsen, Cecilie Oerting

+44 20 7952 2000 | [email protected]

KKR

[email protected]

Helix

[email protected]

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE Montagu