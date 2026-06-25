David J, Dreya V, ME NÜ and SIDEQUEST Bring "The Sound of Car Week" to the Monterey County Fairgrounds on Aug. 15

MONTEREY, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey Motorsports Festival is turning up the volume for Monterey Car Week 2026 with its biggest entertainment lineup to date, featuring rising country music star David J, internationally recognized DJ Dreya V, electronic duo ME NÜ and viral DJ sensation SIDEQUEST as the evening's headlining act.

Tickets are now on sale for the Aug. 15 event at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, where thousands of automotive enthusiasts, collectors, industry leaders and fans will gather for what organizers call Monterey Car Week's loudest day.

Monterey Motorsports Festival Announces 2026 Entertainment Lineup Headlined by Viral DJ Duo SIDEQUEST

Known for blending automotive excellence with lifestyle experiences, the Monterey Motorsports Festival showcases hypercars, exotic vehicles, race cars, custom builds, luxury automobiles, emerging automotive technology, food and beverage experiences, sponsor activations and live entertainment in a single-day festival environment.

General admission tickets are $189 and Junior tickets for ages 13-17 are $99. Tickets are available at montereymotorsportsfestival.saffire.com/p/tickets.

Festival organizers note that the event has sold out annually and no tickets will be sold at the gate.

"The Monterey Motorsports Festival was created to celebrate the passion, energy and culture that surround the automotive world," said Paolo Manca, founder of the Monterey Motorsports Festival. "This year's entertainment lineup is our strongest yet and reflects the evolution of the festival into one of the most exciting experiences of Monterey Car Week. From world-class vehicles to nationally recognized musical talent, we're creating a full day and night experience that attendees won't find anywhere else."

The Sound of Car Week

As the sun sets over the Monterey County Fairgrounds, the Monterey Motorsports Festival transforms into one of Monterey Car Week's largest entertainment experiences.

The evening lineup includes:

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. | David J

One of country music's fastest-rising stars, David J has amassed more than 119 million career streams and is signed to Sony Music Nashville in partnership with Runner Music, founded by Grammy Award-winning producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. Known for hits including "Lost My Heartbreak," "Before You" and "Stay," David J has toured with Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chase Rice and Lauren Alaina. His energetic performance style and modern country sound will launch the festival's evening entertainment.

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. | Dreya V

Dreya V brings a dynamic mix of electronic music, dance energy and festival-style production to the Monterey Motorsports Festival stage. Known for captivating audiences with high-energy sets and a distinctive performance style, Dreya V has built a growing following among electronic music fans and festival audiences alike.

8:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. | ME NÜ

ME NÜ delivers a unique electronic music experience that blends cutting-edge production, infectious rhythms and immersive stage presence. The duo has earned attention for their distinctive sound and engaging performances, making them one of the most anticipated acts of the evening.

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | SIDEQUEST (Headliner)

Closing the evening is SIDEQUEST, the viral DJ duo comprised of social media stars Cale Saurage and Hootie Hurley. With more than 9 million combined followers across social platforms, SIDEQUEST has rapidly become one of the country's most sought-after emerging live acts. Known for their breakout hit "Shake" and high-energy sets that blend house, trap and electronic dance music, the duo regularly performs before packed crowds nationwide and is expected to deliver one of the most memorable entertainment moments of Monterey Car Week.

https://montereymotorsportsfestival.com/schedule/music-lineup/

More Than a Car Show

The Monterey Motorsports Festival continues to distinguish itself by bringing together every corner of automotive culture in one location.

Attendees can explore an extensive collection of vehicles, including hypercars, supercars, classic automobiles, race cars, luxury marques, custom builds and emerging automotive technologies. Interactive sponsor displays, lifestyle experiences, merchandise vendors and curated food and beverage offerings provide additional opportunities for engagement throughout the day.

Volunteers Still Needed

The festival is currently accepting volunteers for the Aug. 15 event. Volunteer opportunities include vehicle check-in, hospitality, guest services, exhibitor support and event logistics.

Volunteers receive event credentials, an official festival shirt, behind-the-scenes access and participation in a pre-event training and site walk-through.

Those interested in volunteering can contact [email protected] for additional information.

Nonprofit Partners Welcome

Organizers are also continuing to welcome nonprofit organizations interested in participating in the 2026 Monterey Motorsports Festival. Community organizations seeking partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the festival team at [email protected].

About the Monterey Motorsports Festival

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is a premier Monterey Car Week event celebrating automotive innovation, design, performance and community. Held annually at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, the festival brings together collectors, manufacturers, enthusiasts and fans for a day of automotive experiences, live entertainment and interactive exhibits.

The 2026 Monterey Motorsports Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

For tickets and information, visit www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com.

SOURCE Monterey Motorsports Festival