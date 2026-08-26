Monterey Peninsula College Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation Workforce Readiness Grant

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., has announced that Monterey Peninsula College Foundation was awarded a Workforce Readiness grant to bolster student educational and career success. Monterey Peninsula College Foundation will use the funds to develop and expand learning opportunities that support students in gaining practical experience and pursuing degrees that can lead to rewarding careers.

"The $25,000 Workforce Readiness grant for the MPC Foundation's Honor Grant program is a tangible commitment to preparing the next generation of nurses, firefighters, and emergency medical professionals," said Beccie Michael, Executive Director of the MPC Foundation. "By investing in their education, the American Water Charitable Foundation and Cal Am are also investing in the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community. We are incredibly fortunate to have partners working alongside us to create opportunities for MPC students and strengthen the future of our region."

The grant will support career-focused curricular and extracurricular programming for students pursuing fields critical to the Central Coast. By strengthening access to hands-on projects and career-connected experiences, the funding will help students develop the technical skills and professional readiness needed for success in high-demand fields.

"California American Water, together with the American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support Monterey Peninsula College as it prepares students for the careers that help communities thrive," said Josh Stratton of California American Water. "Providing students with hands-on learning, mentorship and access to real-world career pathways is an investment in both education and the future workforce that will serve this region."

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which supports initiatives focused on Water, People and Communities. This grant program focuses on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and life skills training.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across California," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "We are thrilled to support initiatives that provide access to high-quality training and skills development for future leaders in the workplace."

Through this grant, Monterey Peninsula College can continue expanding opportunities for students — particularly those who may face barriers to access — to explore career fields, gain practical experience and contribute to the long-term vitality of the Central Coast.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water