Montreal Born, Miami Based Rock Reggae Artist Najeebah the Hemp Goddess Announces Release of Latest Single

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Najeebah The Hemp Goddess is an independent, Rock-Reggae artist hailing from Montreal, Canada. Born of Jamaican descent, she is from a family with an established musical background. Her father is a singer/songwriter who has produced several acts, as well as spent time as manager for a popular Canadian reggae Rasta band. One of the most noteworthy members of her family is her uncle, the Godfather of Reggae, Beres Hammond. One could say reggae is in her blood. Her earliest memory of performing was age 5 at Canada's Jamaica Day alongside artists Supa Cat, Sanchez, Red Rat, Lady Saw and many others. As she matured into adolescence, her interest in dance and rock music increased along with the number of her public performances. Other credits for the artist include appearing with Wyclef Jean on Much Mystique TV, and a two-year run touring with Celine Dion in the Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir.

The Queen of Rock Reggae, Smokin' Marijuana Single Promo Pic

Very much inspired by her musical family, The Hemp Goddess' music has been also influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Sizzla, Kalanji, Queen Latifah, Mary J Blige, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu. Based out of south Florida, her style is a blend of cultures from Canada to upstate NY and NYC. Motivated to send a message to the people, her debut single "Keep It Moving" was released April 20, 2019. Backed by 420 Broward Music Group, The Hemp Goddess' first solo project features DJ Raw Miami, legendary Miami executive producer and philanthropist. She then followed up with the sophomore single, "All We Need Is Freedom" in May 2020. She now pioneers a new genre, Rock Reggae, and steps on the scene to claim the title "Queen of Rock Reggae" by teaming up with the talented multi-platinum producer & multi-instrumentalist Moonshyne Brown from Miami, Florida. Her latest blazing single, "Smokin' Marijuana" was fittingly released on 04/20 this year. With stellar production from Brown and engaging, melodic vocals from Najeebah the Hemp Goddess, "Smokin' Marijuana" is a modern-day fusion of classic rock and soulful reggae. Music lovers can find Najeebah The Hemp Goddess' music on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and many more digital platforms.

Follow Najeebah the Hemp Goddess on IG @iamnajeebah

Website: www.420Broward.com

Phone: (954) 638-2672

For further press/inquiries contact: DJ Raw Miami (manager) 420 Broward Music Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Najeebah Medina