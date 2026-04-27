MONVANE Launches 2026 Mother's Day Campaign With Full Cloud Couch Giveaway

Where Does Mom Actually Sit? This Mother's Day, MONVANE Hands Her the Whole Couch.

MONVANE's 2026 Mother's Day campaign runs April 21 through May 13, with a full Cloud Couch giveaway and a gift-with-purchase at monvane.com

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom is the only person in most American homes who doesn't have her own seat.

Look around the average living room. The kids have their corner. Dad has the recliner nobody else is allowed to touch. Even the dog has the ottoman. But ask where Mom sits, and you'll usually get some version of wherever's open.

Modular furniture brand MONVANE wants to do something about that this Mother's Day. The brand's 2026 Mother's Day campaign, Mom's Comfort, Your Love, opens today and runs through May 13 at monvane.com, and the whole pitch is built on giving Mom the one thing she rarely gets in her own house: the final say on the couch.

"Honestly, this campaign started as a joke in our office," said Sharon, CEO of MONVANE. "Someone on the team said, 'You know what nobody ever buys for Mother's Day? Furniture. The thing she relaxes on at the end of the day.' And then we couldn't stop thinking about it. A bouquet costs $80 and dies on Friday. A sofa costs more, sure, but she's still going to be sitting on it in 2035."

A Couch She Can Actually Rearrange

The MONVANE Modular Couch is made of separate pieces you can move around like building blocks. The brand designed it around four ways most American families actually use a living room: lounge & chat, relax & watch, host & entertain, and sleep & nap. The setup that works on a Tuesday morning takes about two minutes to reshuffle for a Sunday dinner of twelve, then another two minutes to put back for movie night.

The couch ships compressed in a single box. No assembly. No tools. It expands to its full shape within 72 hours of unboxing. MONVANE's full lineup also includes sectional couches, loveseats for smaller spaces, and sofa beds for guest setups. Every order ships with free U.S. delivery and a 3-year warranty. The bestselling U-Shaped Modular Couch is currently $799.99 (regularly $1,119.99) and averages 4.8 stars in customer reviews.

The Mother's Day Offers

From now through May 13, MONVANE is running two offers at monvane.com:

A full Cloud Couch giveaway on Instagram (@MONVANE) — open to U.S. residents through May 10. Winner announced on Mother's Day.

— open to U.S. residents through May 10. Winner announced on Mother's Day. A free Warming Mat with every Cloud Couch order placed May 6–13 — for the family dinners the sofa is going to end up hosting anyway.

Shoppers who like to get a head start can also join MONVANE's email list at monvane.com for an extra welcome offer on their first order.

"Look, I'm not going to pretend a couch fixes the deeper thing here," Sharon added. "But it's a start. And it's a lot better than another candle again."

The full Mother's Day collection is live now at monvane.com.

About MONVANE

Founded in 2018, MONVANE is a direct-to-consumer modular furniture brand built on a simple idea: a sofa should adapt to life, not the other way around. The brand's product lineup — modular couches, sectional couches, loveseats, and sofa beds — ships compressed in a single box with no assembly required, and is designed around four ways people actually use a living room: lounge & chat, relax & watch, host & entertain, and sleep & nap. All MONVANE sofas feature deep seating, high-resilience foam, and 99% recyclable materials, and ship with free U.S. delivery and a 3-year warranty. Learn more at monvane.com.

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SOURCE Monvane