Mooney Farms' Bella Sun Luci Salad Vinaigrette Line Named 2026 "Salad Dressing Product of the Year" By The Mindful Awards

Bella Sun Luci Salad Vinaigrette line offers a health-conscious alternative to seed oils and preservatives. Made with 100% olive oil and all-natural, premium ingredients, the dressings are also free from artificial additives. Mooney Farm's olive oil is sourced from the family estate, ensuring that each vinaigrette delivers a rich, unique flavor along with the oil's natural health benefits. The California Olive Oil is cold-pressed from Arbequina olives and paired with premium De Nigris Italian balsamic vinegar, raw wildflower honey, and sun-dried tomatoes. The company oversees every aspect of the production process, from sourcing premium ingredients to packaging in its facility, to ensure quality and sustainability.

Bella San Luci's Salad Dressing line features five varieties. The classic Balsamic Vinaigrette is crafted using 25-year barrel-aged balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy, along with lemon and raw honey. The California Vinaigrette is made with locally sourced honey and sweet oranges, along with a blend of rich vinegar, fresh herbs and spices. The Sonoma Vinaigrette features garlic and a mixture of Italian herbs and is infused with sun-dried tomatoes. Additionally, the Champagne Vinaigrette, handcrafted in small batches, combines California champagne vinegar balanced by herbs. The Meyers Lemon Vinaigrette with Basil and Wildflower Honey is produced with Meyer lemons picked at their peak, along with notes of basil and honey.

"For over 38 years, Bella Sun Luci has been known for premium, health-conscious products. We are proud to offer consumers an option that enhances both the flavor of their meals and their overall wellness. With each bottle, we are not just selling a product but inspiring a healthier, more flavorful way of eating," said Mary Mooney, Founder of Mooney Farms. "Thank you to the Mindful Awards for this wonderful accolade that underlies our commitment to using premium ingredients, prioritizing transparency and integrity in ingredient sourcing, and taking a stand against the widespread use of seed oils and preservatives in the food industry."

As a certified woman-owned company rooted in family values, Bella Sun Luci is committed to sustainability and mindful food production. The company practices sustainable farming, minimizes waste, and maximizes efficiency.

The mission of the Mindful Awards is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole, to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. The 2026 awards program honors conscious consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the CPG industry, recognizing the very best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

"Bella San Luci sets a new standard in the salad dressing industry while delivering authentic Italian flavor. Many popular dressings rely on inflammatory seed and canola oils, MSG, and artificial preservatives. Along with industrial processing, these factors can increase inflammation and lead to other health issues," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "Mooney Farms and Bella Sun Luci are making mindful waves by blending tradition, innovation, and sustainability into their products. Their line of Salad Vinaigrette represents a shift in the salad dressing category. For integrating high-quality, carefully sourced ingredients along with a rich, unique flavor, we're awarding Bella San Luci with 'Salad Dressing Product of the Year.'"

While the demand for CPGs remains consistent, consumer preferences evolve and change as they rely more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions. The 2026 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. www.mindfulawards.com

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

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SOURCE Mooney Farms