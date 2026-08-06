More Than 1,200 Online Graduates from Across the Country to Gather for Penn Foster's 2026 Graduation Ceremony in Atlanta

America's Got Talent winner Brandon Leake will deliver the keynote as Penn Foster honors Graduate of the Year Mahogany Hayes and learners from across the country

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans turn to flexible online education to own their high school education on their terms, and advance their careers, Penn Foster will bring together graduates from across the country, and even internationally, on August 8 for its annual in-person graduation ceremony in Atlanta. Graduates will cross the stage to celebrate the completion of high school, college, and career training programs alongside their friends, families, and supporters.

The celebration will bring together graduates representing diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and educational pathways, reflecting the flexibility and commitment that define Penn Foster's learning community. The event honors the achievements of these graduates not only on their graduation day, but for all the ways they are using their education to empower higher education and employment attainment, underscoring the organization's commitment to creating equitable pathways to education that lead to workforce readiness, and economic mobility.

This year's ceremony will feature keynote addresses from Brandon Leake, the spoken word poet, educator, and winner of season 15 of America's Got Talent, and Dr. Jamie Holcomb, Head of Academics and Student Affairs, at Penn Foster. The 2026 Penn Foster Graduate of the Year, Mahogany Hayes, will also deliver remarks. The national anthem will be performed by High School graduate , Haylee Dearborn.

"As more students choose flexible education pathways to achieve their goals, especially now as many high school learners begin their journeys this time of year, it is more important than ever that we show up for learners and provide the support they need to succeed," said Kermit Cook, CEO of Penn Foster. "Whether someone is taking the step to finish high school or preparing for a new career, our graduates demonstrate the power of education and the impact that opportunity can have at every stage of life. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the futures they are building for themselves, their families, and their communities."

This year, Penn Foster is honoring one Graduate of the Year winner for her academic achievements, perseverance, and commitment to creating a brighter future:

Mahogany Hayes (Penn Foster High School) – At age 29, Mahogany made the life-changing decision to return to school as a single mother after experiencing profound personal loss and navigating a period of uncertainty. Determined to set an example for her daughter, she balanced motherhood, work, and her studies while earning her Penn Foster high school diploma with a 4.0 GPA. Earning her diploma became the foundation of her next chapter. Today, Mahogany is pursuing opportunities in real estate and entrepreneurship, using her journey to inspire others that it's never too late to rewrite your story and build the future you deserve.

"Graduating changed the way I talk to myself. I stopped seeing myself as someone who's been through difficult circumstances and started seeing myself as someone who could overcome anything I put my mind to," said Hayes. "I'm spending the day with my daughter, because she's the main reason I'm doing this. She's only three, so she won't really understand what graduation means today. But when she looks back at pictures and I can tell her the story, she'll know she's the reason it was all worth it."

The 2026 graduation celebration comes during a period of continued momentum for Penn Foster, as the organization continues investing in educational experiences designed to support students as they pursue their educational and career goals. As students head back to school this fall, Penn Foster continues expanding opportunities for high school learners to connect their education with career preparation. To further support their high school learners, Penn Foster is excited to announce HVAC and Healthcare pathway options that will soon be available for learners to enroll in, kick - starting their training for those careers.

The in-person ceremony at Gas South Arena will be filled with graduates who come to cross the stage, with a livestream available for family and friends unable to attend in person. A virtual graduation option will also take place on December 4, 2026, for eligible graduates allowing them to celebrate wherever they are.

For more information about Penn Foster's 2026 graduation, please visit: https://www.pennfoster.edu/why-penn-foster/learning/graduation.

Penn Foster Group

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create pathways to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that may enable learners to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to gain the skills needed for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible education and workforce training for in-demand skills while building a workforce prepared for the future job market.

SOURCE Penn Foster