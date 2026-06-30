More Than 150 Executive Leaders Gather for Inaugural Juneteenth Exchange, Spotlighting Rancho Cordova's Emergence as a Hub for Innovation, Investment, and AI Leadership

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors, technology innovators, educators, developers, and civic leaders gathered in Rancho Cordova for the inaugural Juneteenth Exchange, a highly curated executive summit convened by Executive Member Group (EMG) in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova.

The Exchange brought together leaders across business, government, education, and the nonprofit sector to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, workforce development, investment, and public-private partnerships. Organizers envision it becoming one of California's premier annual forums for leadership, innovation, and economic development.

"The Juneteenth Exchange was created to bring together leaders who believe collaboration is the catalyst for innovation and economic opportunity," said Andre Farr, Chairman and CEO of Executive Member Group. "Our vision is a premier convening where business, government, education, technology, and community leaders work together to strengthen regional economies, create opportunity, and shape the future. Rancho Cordova is demonstrating exactly what collaboration can look like."

As Anchor Partner, the City of Rancho Cordova showcased its vision for sustainable growth. Mayor Garrett Gatewood opened the event by highlighting the city's expanding housing developments, business-friendly environment, and long-standing fiscal strength. Since incorporation, Rancho Cordova has maintained budget surpluses and healthy reserves while operating a two-year budget of approximately $259 million without major service reductions or tax increases.

"The Juneteenth Exchange reflected the very best of what Rancho Cordova is building: a city where innovation, opportunity, and partnership come together," said Mayor Gatewood. "Andre Farr and Executive Member Group brought business leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, investors, and community builders into the same room with a shared purpose. Rancho Cordova was proud to serve as the anchor partner and host city. My hope is that everyone who attended left not only seeing our momentum but feeling the strength of our community and the opportunity to build with us."

Artificial intelligence anchored the programming. Solidigm showcased its 122-terabyte solid-state drive as a marker of the infrastructure reshaping the region's AI corridor. The signature Meeting of the Minds AI panel featured leaders from Google X, WEIR AI, Black Girls Code, Beyond Code Collective, Greenwood Trust and Good Trouble Ventures. In closing, KozPure presented the Dova Project, the highly anticipated sports and entertainment real estate development.

The Exchange honored Dr. David Harold Blackwell, a transformative genius whose pioneering work in mathematics and decision theory continues to influence AI and machine learning. Nvidia named its Blackwell GPU architecture in his honor. Intimate fireside conversations with Blackwell's granddaughter, Leeza Blackwell, and Silicon Valley legend, Ken Coleman, deepened the day's through line on legacy and leadership.

Planning is underway for the second annual Juneteenth Exchange, set for June 19, 2027, in Rancho Cordova. EMG is inviting corporate partners and sponsors to align with this growing platform at the intersection of innovation, investment, and economic opportunity.

Juneteenth Exchange was presented by City of Rancho Cordova as Anchor Partner, with supporting partners Marriott, Solidigm, Sacramento State, Krystal Spa, KozPure, Lead Star Security, Farr's Best, and SMUD, along with Elliott Homes, McCarthy/MBC, and Atlas Disposal.

About Executive Member Group

Executive Member Group (EMG) is a national executive leadership organization that convenes business executives, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, elected officials, and civic leaders to accelerate innovation, expand economic opportunity, and build stronger communities.

About the City of Rancho Cordova

Incorporated July 1, 2003, Rancho Cordova is one of California's fastest-growing cities and home to the nation's first city-driven AI & Robotics Ecosystem. More than 3,500 businesses employ a workforce of 65,000+, making it one of the largest employment centers in the Greater Sacramento region. Its 87,000+ residents enjoy six miles of American River frontage, 26 miles of trails, and a growing arts scene.

Media Contact: Executive Member Group | [email protected] | 323-237-9450

SOURCE Executive Member Group