More Than 3,000 Chicagoland Community Members Participate in 27th Annual Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate

YWCA Evanston/North Shore event raised nearly $40,000 from participants across Chicagoland to stand against hate and racial injustice in the community

EVANSTON, Ill., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, thousands of participants across Chicagoland and the North Shore gathered in Evanston for the 27th annual Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate, joining together in one of the nation's largest racial justice run/walks to take a stand against hate. Hosted by YWCA Evanston/North Shore, the annual 10K and 5K event brought together more than 3,000 individuals, families, friends, colleagues and community leaders in a visible show of unity and collective action, raising nearly $40,000 to support the YWCA' Evanston/North Shore's ongoing racial equity and violence prevention programs.

More than 3,000 community members participated in the YWCA Evanston/Northshore Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate in support of racial equity and justice.

Founded in 2000 to honor the life and legacy of Ricky Byrdsong—Northwestern University's first Black men's basketball head coach—the race was created after Byrdsong was murdered by a white supremacist while walking with his children in his Skokie neighborhood in 1999. Byrdsong's death shook the Chicagoland and North Shore community and sparked a movement that has grown into a lasting tradition for more than two decades.

Participants gathered in Evanston on Sunday morning for a day of reflection, remembrance and community action. This year's event featured remarks from YWCA Evanston/North Shore CEO Cherese Ledet and Sherialyn Byrdsong, widow of the late Ricky Byrdsong, whose legacy continues to inspire the race and its mission. The event also drew elected officials, community leaders and advocates from across the region, including Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

"With more than 3,000 participants raising nearly $40,000, this year's Race Against Hate reflects the community's continued commitment to confronting hate and advancing racial equity," said Cherese Ledet, CEO of YWCA Evanston/North Shore. "As incidents of hate continue to rise across the country, it is inspiring to see so many people come together not only to honor Ricky Byrdsong's legacy, but to invest in programs that foster understanding, connection and lasting change."

This year's event took place against a backdrop of rising concern over hate crimes both nationally and locally. According to FBI data, more than 11,600 hate crime incidents were reported across the United States in 2024, with more than half motivated by race or ethnicity1. Locally, Northwestern University reported a ninefold increase in hate crimes from 2023 to 2024. For many participants, these trends underscore why community-led efforts like the Race Against Hate remain as important today as when the event was founded more than two decades ago.

"Communities move forward when people come together with purpose, compassion and a shared commitment to one another," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss. "Every year, the Race Against Hate is a powerful example of that spirit in action, bringing thousands together to reaffirm that Evanston and the North Shore will continue to stand up for inclusion, justice and belonging."

To learn more about the Race Against Hate or support YWCA Evanston/North Shore, visit: https://www.ywca-ens.org/rah.

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore thanks the sponsors of the 27th Annual Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate:

Harley Clarke (Presenting)

Allstate (Principal)

Thermoflex (Principal)

Aon (Platinum)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP (Platinum)

Enterprise (Platinum)

Lakeshore Athletics (In-Kind)

Murphy's Fit (In-Kind)

Northwestern University (In-Kind)

Valli Produce (In-Kind)

Zeno Group (In-Kind)

ABOUT YWCA EVANSTON/ NORTH SHORE

Established in 1931, YWCA Evanston/North Shore is a nonprofit social justice organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Serving more than 8,000 people annually across Northern Cook County, YWCA Evanston/North Shore strengthens communities through comprehensive programs including domestic violence services, legal advocacy, violence prevention education, economic advancement, racial and gender equity initiatives through the Equity Institute, and aquatics programming. The organization also operates Shop for Good, its social enterprise resale stores, which generates funding to support life-saving services for survivors while advancing sustainable community impact.

1 According to the FBI 2024 Hate Crime Statistics

2 According to the 2025 Northwestern Annual Security Reports, on-campus hate crimes increased from one to nine between 2023 and 2024

SOURCE YWCA Evanston/North Shore