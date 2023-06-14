More than 4,000 RE/MAX Agents Recognized as Being Among "America's Best"

Premier industry survey also displays that, on average, RE/MAX teams are far more productive than teams at other brands.

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX® proudly announces another remarkable achievement, as thousands of its agents have been recognized as "America's Best" on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals List. An impressive 4,117 RE/MAX professionals qualified for the honor, which is based on 2022 productivity. RE/MAX agents also stood out in the recently released RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking – an elite subset of America's Best.

Of the nearly 28,000 agents who applied for recognition as an "America's Best," almost one out of every seven is affiliated with RE/MAX, underscoring the network's undeniable impact on the industry.

America's Best grouped teams into four categories based on number of team members. When all teams qualifying by transaction sides are combined by brand, RE/MAX teams have a higher sides-per-agent average among brands qualifying at least 100 teams for transaction sides.

The 1,347 qualifying RE/MAX teams of all sizes averaged 21.6 sides per agent, compared to the average for competitor teams of 13.3 sides. RE/MAX teams also had the highest sides-per-agent average in three of the four team categories: 28.6 for Small, 19.1 for Medium, and 16.7 for Large.

"We are incredibly proud of these RE/MAX agents for being recognized as the best" said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO. "This honor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing exceptional service. It underscores our brand's ongoing position as the best option for productive professionals."

Known as a home of top-producers, RE/MAX equips agents to thrive in a competitive marketplace by offering comprehensive support and resources. The network offers industry-leading educational programs through RE/MAX University, cutting-edge technology platforms such as the recently launched MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, and a global referral network of professionals with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals is the industry's largest ranking of agents specifically based on homes sold. Eligibility for the America's Best ranking required individual agents to close at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2022, while teams had to close at least 60 transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

