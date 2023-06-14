More than 4,000 RE/MAX Agents Recognized as Being Among "America's Best"

News provided by

RE/MAX, LLC

14 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

Premier industry survey also displays that, on average, RE/MAX teams are far more productive than teams at other brands.

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX® proudly announces another remarkable achievement, as thousands of its agents have been recognized as "America's Best" on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals List. An impressive 4,117 RE/MAX professionals qualified for the honor, which is based on 2022 productivity. RE/MAX agents also stood out in the recently released RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking – an elite subset of America's Best.

Of the nearly 28,000 agents who applied for recognition as an "America's Best," almost one out of every seven is affiliated with RE/MAX, underscoring the network's undeniable impact on the industry.

America's Best grouped teams into four categories based on number of team members. When all teams qualifying by transaction sides are combined by brand, RE/MAX teams have a higher sides-per-agent average among brands qualifying at least 100 teams for transaction sides. 

The 1,347 qualifying RE/MAX teams of all sizes averaged 21.6 sides per agent, compared to the average for competitor teams of 13.3 sides. RE/MAX teams also had the highest sides-per-agent average in three of the four team categories: 28.6 for Small, 19.1 for Medium, and 16.7 for Large.

"We are incredibly proud of these RE/MAX agents for being recognized as the best" said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO. "This honor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing exceptional service. It underscores our brand's ongoing position as the best option for productive professionals."

Known as a home of top-producers, RE/MAX equips agents to thrive in a competitive marketplace by offering comprehensive support and resources. The network offers industry-leading educational programs through RE/MAX University, cutting-edge technology platforms such as the recently launched MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, and a global referral network of professionals with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals is the industry's largest ranking of agents specifically based on homes sold. Eligibility for the America's Best ranking required individual agents to close at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2022, while teams had to close at least 60 transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Also from this source

RE/MAX Agents Again Outproduce the Competition in Annual Productivity Rankings

RE/MAX Grows Presence in South Pacific, Sells Master Franchise Rights in Republic of Fiji

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.