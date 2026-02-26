Global REMAX R4 Conference Introduces Bold Ideas, New Products to Advance World's Most Productive Real Estate Network

Attendees from over 55 countries came together to learn, network, discover new services, prepare for the future, and celebrate their place in a global brand positioned to help them win more listings, save more time, and seize more income-lifting opportunities.

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, hosted its annual REMAX R4® global convention February 22–25 at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas. With more than 4,200 attendees from over 55 countries, the event was an emphatic celebration of the network's high standards, winning culture, and global membership of trusted, productive professionals.

Through people, process and technology, REMAX has elevated its value proposition during a transformative past year – positioning the brand and its record-high 148,000 agents to greet the future with the right tools, services and mindset.

"There's a faster pace of play at Headquarters. We're moving quickly – and with purpose – to strengthen the advantages of being with REMAX. And we're doubling down on the winning culture that defines this brand," CEO Erik Carlson told affiliates at the opening general session. "Based on what we see and hear from you, you're leaning into this fresh new direction. Because you see the value in staying ahead of competitors."

Part of that quicker new direction – shaped by Carlson and his team of senior leaders, many of whom the Company welcomed since the beginning of last year – is an across-the-board modernization of the 53-year-old brand.

From refreshed branding to AI-powered services to data-driven, storytelling upgrades of the flagship remax.com and remax.ca websites, REMAX is providing its agents with programs and resources to compete – and win – in the ever-fierce battle for listings and clients.

New programs and services include:

SkyView – a purpose-built REMAX AI assistant that leverages brand data to help agents operate, market, and grow their business more efficiently.

a purpose-built REMAX AI assistant that leverages brand data to help agents operate, market, and grow their business more efficiently. BOSSCAT – an innovative new offering designed to streamline the home inspection process with fast, accurate repair estimates, creating added value for both agents and clients.

an innovative new offering designed to streamline the home inspection process with fast, accurate repair estimates, creating added value for both agents and clients. REMAX Golf Lifestyles – a new initiative that will connect REMAX agents with buyers and sellers in golf communities – tapping into one of the world's most engaged and loyal niche markets.

– a new initiative that will connect REMAX agents with buyers and sellers in golf communities – tapping into one of the world's most engaged and loyal niche markets. A new partnership with INDYCAR team Meyer Shank Racing – amplifying the visibility of REMAX within one of the world's fastest sports in North America.

– amplifying the visibility of REMAX within one of the world's fastest sports in North America. Marketing Studio advancements, featuring expanded integrations with Canva, realtor.com and Zillow. The expansion also includes client testimonials and local market reports.

advancements, featuring expanded integrations with Canva, realtor.com and Zillow. The expansion also includes client testimonials and local market reports. MasterPitch , a comprehensive new offering designed to help agents win more listings. It includes strategic presentation tools to provide a full-spectrum listing system from prework to follow-up.

, a comprehensive new offering designed to help agents win more listings. It includes strategic presentation tools to provide a full-spectrum listing system from prework to follow-up. The enhanced remax.com and remax.ca ecosystem, bringing modern, mobile-first home search, richer storytelling, and smarter pathways from consumer interest to agent connection, while unifying global, luxury, and commercial listings under one experience to power the most visited No. 1 real estate franchisor website2 and its more than 138 million annual visitors3.

The brand is doing all of this from a position of strength. During his opening address, Carlson revealed that REMAX agents around the world have closed more than 10 million transaction sides since January 1, 2020. And no competing brand comes close to that mark.

"REMAX is winning the race," Carlson said. "Behind each of those 10 million (transaction sides) is a family, a life moment, a dream realized – and a REMAX professional who made it come true. We're focused on delivering the absolute best for buyers and sellers. REMAX is winning the decade, and nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX4."

Celebrating Excellence Across the Global Network

During the event's opening general session, REMAX also honored top-performing agents, teams, and Broker/Owners within residential, luxury and commercial.

REMAX also presented the prestigious Distinguished Service Award to REMAX Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Dave Liniger for his enduring leadership and impact on the industry.

The brand further spotlighted its decades-long commitment to Children's Miracle Network, recognizing the top 2025 Miracle Makers for their extraordinary generosity. REMAX agents have donated more than $226 million to CMN since the partnership began in 1992.

MarketPlace Moments

In many ways, the entire R4 experience was elevated, modernized and more global this year. This was especially evident in the MarketPlace, where attendees learned about new products and services available from REMAX and a host of high-quality vendors and partners.

They could test-drive the many new REMAX innovations, find professional services, explore technology solutions, consider insurance options, sign up for classes, purchase marketing materials, lean into The REMAX Collection® and REMAX Commercial® brands, and discover other resources to help build their businesses.

Raising money for Children's Miracle Network, they could enter the REMAX Lifestyles golf simulator and swing against REMAX agent Brandon Holtz of Illinois, who will play – sponsored by REMAX – in The Masters next month in Augusta, Georgia. And they could take selfies with the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda driven by Marcus Armstrong, newly wrapped in its REMAX livery for the INDYCAR season.

The dynamic Global Referral Exchange provided especially memorable Marketplace moments. Attendees filled the hall to meet REMAX peers from dozens of countries around the world. Global affiliates hosted colorful booths, with many of them treating visitors to samples of their local fare. Amid smiles and handshakes, connections were made – with limitless potential for referrals in the future.

