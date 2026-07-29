More to "The Point:" SHARx and Sophie Cunningham Turn a Viral Spotlight on Prescription Affordability

As the Missouri native's viral moment spreads far beyond basketball, SHARx says the bigger story is how trusted influencers help Americans understand how close SHARx is to solving the high-cost drug dilemma.

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie Cunningham knows what it means to make a point. The mid-Missouri native, former Tiger standout, and now Indiana Fever guard has had another viral moment after an on-court pointing moment turned into a national meme. But for SHARx, a patient prescription advocacy company, Cunningham's growing cultural visibility points to something much bigger than a social media moment; it's a way to highlight America's prescription drug affordability crisis by bridging the gap with big pharma.

Sophie Cunningham joined SHARx’s Rising Tides Army as a national brand ambassador to help raise awareness around the challenges many Americans face when trying to access affordable medications.

Cunningham joined SHARx's Rising Tides Army as a national brand ambassador to help raise awareness around the challenges many Americans face when trying to access affordable medications. The initiative brings together athletes, employers, and public advocates who are willing to challenge the status quo and use their platforms to call attention to the real-world impact of high-cost drugs.

Prescription affordability is no longer only a healthcare policy issue. It is a household budget issue, a workplace benefits issue, and a business sustainability issue as employers work to manage healthcare costs without jeopardizing the well-being of their employees. At the same time, many employees continue navigating unaffordable medication prices, confusing coverage rules, and limited options, especially around the most expensive drugs.

More than a Meme

According to Corey Durbin, CEO of SHARx, Cunningham's influence creates a timely opportunity to bring attention to an issue affecting families, workers, and businesses across Missouri and the country. "For us, it is another exclamation point on our partnership with Sophie and how SHARx is tackling the stress of high-cost drugs. All Americans desperately want to solve the same problem: Prescription drug costs are too high, too confusing, and too often accepted as unavoidable and unchangeable. SHARx is paving the way to affordable access."

"Sophie is more than a competitor and a teammate," Durbin said. "That is what makes her voice so powerful in this conversation. People trust her because she shows up with conviction. This is not about turning a meme into a marketing stunt but rather accentuating Rising Tides as a cultural movement that points people toward a problem and welcomes more people to SHARx as we solve it together."

A Rising Tide Advocating for Rx Access and Affordability

The Saint Louis, Missouri-based company sought out Cunningham because of its own Missouri roots and the respect she has in the state. As a WNBA star and one of the country's most recognizable athletes, Cunningham brings "show-me" state credibility to a national issue.

SHARx helps self-insured employers and their members reduce the burden of high-cost medications through a pharmacy advocacy model designed to identify other accessibility options, reduce unnecessary spending, and improve affordability. The company works outside the traditional one-size-fits-all pharmacy benefits conversation by helping members find practical, ethical, and transparent options when medication costs become unsustainable.

The Rising Tides podcast extends that mission through conversations with athletes, vendor partners, and members, hosted by Durbin, and focuses on pressure, performance, and the importance of systems that either support people or leave them behind. Together, they explore leadership, resilience, and accountability both on and off the field.

That sports-and-leadership positioning is intentional. Durbin believes prescription affordability should be discussed in plain language rather than industry jargon. Cunningham's visibility helps move the conversation beyond healthcare insiders and into the communities where the problem is felt most directly.

"When a family has to choose between groceries and prescriptions, that is not an abstract policy debate," Durbin said. "When an employer wants to protect its people but keeps getting hit with rising pharmacy costs, that is not just a benefits issue; it is a fairness issue. Sophie helps us bring that message to people in a way that feels real, direct, and impossible to ignore."

About SHARx

SHARx was founded to fight back against the broken system of overpriced prescription drugs. Industry pioneers Corey Durbin and Paul Pruitt built SHARx to put people before profits. With an innovative and ethical sourcing model, SHARx cuts through the waste with radical transparency, common-sense cost containment, and a member-first approach. No hidden markups. No games. Just the meds people need, delivered affordably, reliably, and with dignity. Learn more at: SHARXplan.com

About Rising Tides

Rising Tides is a SHARx platform and podcast hosted by CEO Corey Durbin that brings together athletes, public figures, and leaders for conversations about resilience, performance, accountability, and the systems that shape people's lives. The Rising Tides Army includes ambassadors and advocates using their platforms to raise awareness around prescription drug affordability and access. Learn more and listen at: https://rising-tides-pod.fireside.fm/

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SOURCE SHARx