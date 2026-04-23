Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

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Morgan Stanley B.V.

Apr 23, 2026, 11:59 ET

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 as expressed in article 5.25c of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

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