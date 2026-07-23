The article outlines warning signs that an air conditioner is struggling during summer heat and how to address them early.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does an air conditioner sometimes run constantly but still fail to keep a home cool during peak summer heat? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, explaining how to identify when an HVAC system is under stress in North Central West Virginia.

Greg Barker, General Manager Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that a properly functioning HVAC system should maintain steady cooling without excessive effort. When an air conditioner runs continuously without reaching the desired temperature, it may be struggling to keep up with demand. The article notes that this issue is often accompanied by uneven cooling between rooms or persistent indoor humidity, both of which indicate reduced system performance.

Restricted airflow is identified as one of the most common causes of poor cooling performance. The article describes how dirty filters, blocked vents, or clogged ducts can prevent cool air from circulating effectively. These issues force the system to work harder, increasing energy use while reducing comfort. Regular filter replacement and keeping vents and outdoor units clear are presented as essential steps for maintaining airflow.

HVAC Expert Greg Barker is featured in the article as a source of insight into diagnosing system performance issues. The article explains that refrigerant problems can also contribute to an air conditioner struggling during Morgantown summer heat. Low refrigerant levels or leaks reduce the system's ability to remove heat, causing it to run continuously without achieving proper cooling. A professional inspection can identify these issues and restore system efficiency.

Uneven cooling throughout the home is another warning sign discussed in the article. When certain rooms remain warmer than others, it may point to ductwork leaks, insulation issues, or imbalanced airflow. Addressing these problems helps ensure consistent temperatures and improves overall comfort. The article emphasizes that these imbalances should not be ignored, as they often signal underlying system inefficiencies.

Humidity control is closely tied to HVAC performance. The article notes that if indoor air remains humid despite constant operation, the system may not be functioning correctly. Excess humidity can lead to discomfort, as well as issues such as mold growth or musty odors. Ensuring proper system maintenance helps regulate moisture levels and maintain a healthier indoor environment.

Mechanical and electrical warning signs are also highlighted. Frequent cycling, unusual noises, or sudden shutdowns may indicate components under strain. The compressor, fan motor, and capacitors are particularly vulnerable during extended periods of high demand. Early attention to these symptoms can prevent more serious failures and costly emergency repairs.

The article also addresses the impact on energy efficiency. When an HVAC system is struggling, it often consumes more electricity while delivering less effective cooling. Homeowners may notice rising utility bills as the system works harder to maintain indoor temperatures. Resolving underlying issues can restore efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Preventive maintenance is presented as the most effective way to avoid these problems. The HelloNation article explains that seasonal tune-ups help ensure proper refrigerant levels, clean components, and optimized airflow. Scheduling maintenance before peak summer demand allows technicians to address minor concerns before they escalate.

Overall, the article encourages Morgantown homeowners to recognize early warning signs and take action promptly. By addressing airflow issues, refrigerant levels, and system performance concerns, homeowners can maintain consistent cooling, control indoor humidity, and ensure their HVAC system operates reliably throughout the summer.

How to Tell If Your HVAC Struggles During West Virginia Heat features insights from Greg Barker, HVAC Expert of Morgantown, West Virginia, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation