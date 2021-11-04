Morning Star Foundation Announces Name Change To "Believe In Me"

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help the public distinguish between Morning Star Boys' Ranch and Morning Star Foundation, Morning Star Foundation announces an organizational name change to "Believe In Me". Both entities operate separately and independently of one another. All questions pertaining to this announcement should be directed to the contacts below.

About Believe In Me

Established in 2006, Believe In Me is dedicated to helping every kid develop the self-confidence they need to succeed. The board of directors of Believe In Me is proud to serve our communities by supporting numerous charitable youth nonprofits and activities in Spokane and the greater Inland Northwest. With the generosity from innumerable donors, Believe In Me funds children's charities that provide disadvantaged kids with a safe place to call home, a family that loves them, a feeling of community, and opportunities to learn, build self-esteem and have fun.

Website: https://believeinme.org

Julie Wukelic, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

510 W Riverside Ave, Ste 201

Spokane, WA 99201

O: 509.448.1412

About Morning Star Boys' Ranch

Founded in 1956, Morning Star Boys' Ranch has community-based programs, which include the residential program, in-home wrap-around care, case-aide, foster care and adoption supportive services. Serving at-risk youth from across Washington and families in the Spokane area, Morning Star Boys' Ranch provides professional care, guidance, and hope to children, youth and families, and nurtures their social, educational, and emotional growth. Morning Star Boys' Ranch is dedicated to quality programs and training, expanding services in Washington, and serving the community through its mission of answering God's call to love and serve those in need, and is dedicated to building responsible adults by believing in youth, and providing programs to strengthen families and the community.

Website: https://morningstarboysranch.org

Audrea Marshall, Executive Director

[email protected]

4511 S. Glenrose

Spokane, WA 99223

O: 509.448.1202 ext. 212

C: 509-999-2695

SOURCE Believe In Me

