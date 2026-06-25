MORNINGSTAR FUNDS TRUST BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECTS ANDREW OWEN AS NEW INDEPENDENT TRUSTEE

Andrew Owen Brings Over 30 Years of Industry Experience and Expertise Navigating Both the C-Suite and the Fund Boardroom

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar Funds Trust Board of Trustees (the "Board") today announced the appointment of Andrew Owen to the Board as an Independent Trustee, effective June 24, 2026.

Andrew Owen brings decades of leadership experience in the asset and wealth management industry, having spent over 30 years with Wells Fargo Asset Management and its successor, Allspring Global Investments, where he held senior executive roles spanning various enterprise functions.

Most recently, Andrew served as President of Allspring Funds (formerly Wells Fargo Funds) and Head of Fund Governance. In this role, he was the primary executive working with the independent board of trustees overseeing the Allspring Funds, a $300 billion assets under management mutual fund family. He worked to ensure regulatory compliance, effectiveness of cross-functional business initiatives and maintained a strong focus on mutual fund shareholders. Additionally, Andrew served as Chair of the independent Luxembourg UCITS board. Throughout his career, Andrew led various enterprise functions for the Allspring Funds, including Finance, Product, Investment Management, Marketing, Money Market Sales and Transfer Agent Operations.

Independent Chair Theresa Hamacher commented on the election of Andrew Owen: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Board of the Morningstar Funds Trust. His extensive experience in the mutual fund industry -- both in the C-suite and the fund boardroom will help the Morningstar Funds Board better serve investors."

"Andrew's collaborative approach and strategic perspective are highly valued by our board," said Linda Davis Taylor, Governance Committee Chair. "Having led both a major fund complex and its governance function, Andrew understands firsthand how effective independent oversight translates into better outcomes for fund shareholders."

Consistent with the Board's Guiding Principles, Andrew will be considered an "interested" trustee for certain matters until March 2027 at which time he will satisfy the Board's self-imposed two-year "cooling-off" period for former employees of subadvisers. (Allspring Global Investments, LLC is a subadviser to the Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund.)

About Morningstar Funds Trust

Morningstar Funds Trust is a Delaware statutory trust organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an open-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Morningstar Funds Trust consists of nine (9) segregated portfolios each having their own investment objectives (i.e., a series fund, each referred to hereafter as "Morningstar Fund"). Morningstar Funds Trust is structured as a multi-manager fund with Morningstar Investment Management LLC serving as the primary investment adviser with each Morningstar Fund having one or more subadvisors.

Media Contact: James Doyle of JConnelly, at jdoyle@jconnelly.com or 973-944-8105

SOURCE Morningstar Funds Trust